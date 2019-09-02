City to hold auction for 5 properties

HAVERHILL — Five city-owned fixer-upper properties acquired by tax title will be available for purchase at a live, public auction Sept. 18.
Mayor James Fiorentini said the auction is part of his program to rehabilitate dilapidated homes and improve neighborhoods
A tax possession auction is the sale of a property resulting from the owner's failure to pay taxes, Fiorentini said. Acquiring property for non-payment of taxes is a legal process that typically takes several years, with owners given multiple opportunities to retain their property.
"When the owner does not pay the taxes and abandons the home, very often the property falls into a state of severe disrepair and becomes both a public safety hazard and a source of blight and crime," Fiorentini said. "Just one abandoned, dilapidated building can bring down the property values of an entire neighborhood."
He said in recent years, the city has been making it a priority to get these abandoned buildings fixed up, occupied with families and back onto the tax rolls.
The auction will be conducted by Zekos Group Auctioneers of Shrewsbury and will be held at noon at City Hall, 4 Summer St.
Zekos Group president Paul T. Zekos encouraged broad participation.
"These municipal public auctions are very professional, open to all and very transparent," he said. "These properties are great investment opportunities for builders, contractors and local residents."
The properties to be auctioned include:
* 14 Forest St.: Single-family home on .45 acres at the corner of Route 113 near the Merrimack River;
* 244 River St. (Route 110): Multi-purpose, two-story building on .17 acres that was formerly the home of the Liberty Club fraternal hall;
9 Mulberry St.: Two-family home on .17 acres;
67 Pecker St.: Two-story building on .09 acres in Central Business Zone near downtown;
16 Margerie St.: .36-acre vacant site that previously contained a single-family home.
More information on the properties and how to participate in the auction can be found at zekosgroup.com or by calling the auctioneers at 508-842-9000.
Bidder registration begins at 11:30 a.m., Sept. 18. A $10,000 deposit for each property is required to bid. The auction begins at noon.