HAVERHILL — Firefighters with Local 1011 continue to press the mayor to increase minimum manning levels initially by two per shift, which would translate into eight additional firefighters, then increase staffing each year until the department has 24 additional firefighters.
Union President Timothy Carroll addressed the City Council on Tuesday night saying reasons for increasing staffing per shift include more efficient and more rapid response to fires and increased safety for firefighters.
Carroll had previously come before the council on two occasions, including last October, to press for an increase in staffing levels.
Mayor James Fiorentini said it is unclear if the city needs more firefighters, that the cost of increasing minimum staffing levels would be enormous, but that if an increase is needed, one way to do it would be to move firefighters out of the dispatch center. He said most area communities have civilian dispatchers.
Fiorentini said he wants a professional study of the fire department to determine if the city needs additional firefighters per shift, and if so how many. He said he would consult with the union on his choice of a consultant but would not allow the union to have veto power over his choice.
During the discussion, several councilors expressed concerns that the issue of increasing staffing has become political and asked that both sides come together and find a solution.
Councilor Melissa Lewandowski asked the council to revisit the issue at a meeting in the near future and for both sides to agree on a public safety consultant to conduct a study of the fire department, in advance of budget talks.
Fiorentini said that increasing minimum manning would result in an “incredible” increase in the budget and in overtime pay as contractually those additional positions would have to be filled before a fire truck could leave a station.
The mayor said many communities have three firefighters per vehicle, including Haverhill, although there are some exceptions such as Methuen, which has three for most vehicles but four for its Engine 1.
He said that in an economic downturn, the city would be unable to reduce minimum staffing levels and would have to make cuts elsewhere, including police, the library, or even schools although the city could close a fire station.
The mayor told The Eagle-Tribune that it is uncommon for employees of a city department to make budget requests on behalf of their departments.
“When the police department wanted more police officers the police chief made a presentation, with my full permission, asking for more officers,” he said. “The normal practice is for the department head to ask for more staffing. They often get input from their employees concerning this. Obviously unions are free to address public meetings and councilors are free to get input from anyone they want input from.”
Carroll told the council that last year his department responded to a total of 160 calls for fires of various sorts, and 14,000 other calls included medical, car crashes, and assaults involving such things as shootings and stabbings.
He advocated for four firefighters per truck in place of the current three per truck and noted that the National Fire Protection Association recommends 29 firefighters per shift for a city the size of Haverhill in place of the current 19 plus one deputy.
Carroll said it would cost the city $647,000 in salaries for eight additional firefighters in year one and $704,000 by the third year plus $54,000 in overtime pay.
The mayor said that adding eight new positions would cost the city $989,612 in year one, and would increase each year to $1.2 million in year five, based on calculations by the city’s new Chief Financial Officer Angel Wills.
Adding 24 firefighters per shift would cost the city an additional $2.9 million in year one and would increase to $3.6 million in year five, the mayor said, noting that amount would equal the annual loan payment for a new school.
Fiorentini said he is not opposed to adding more firefighters, but the time to discuss requests for staffing and other requests is during the annual budget talks.
Councilor Timothy Jordan in particular has indicated he will not support any new major developments in the city unless the mayor agrees to increase firefighter staffing.
The firefighters union supported Jordan during his most recent campaign for re-election while at the same time it attacked Fiorentini.
“This issue (of increasing firefighter staffing) shouldn’t be linked with any other issue and I’m more and more concerned when councilors talk about linkage,” Fiorentini said. “The councilors who are talking this way are talking about choking off development, which would choke off the very money we need for some of the things we all would like to do.”
Fiorentini said that from 2008 to 2020 the city’s population increased while calls for fires of any kind went from a total of 311 to 242, a decrease of 69.
Meanwhile, he said, there were 209 calls for structure fires in 2008 and 106 calls in 2020, which he said represents a decrease of nearly half.
Fiorentini said that on average only 3% of calls are for fires, while the rest are for medical issues, which he said would indicate a need for more and better ambulance services and not necessarily more firefighters.