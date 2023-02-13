HAVERHILL — Faced with a rise in the use of marijuana by youths coupled with a relentless opioid epidemic that continues to claim lives, the city is providing funding to an addiction treatment and counseling organization to create abuse prevention, education and treatment programs for youths and adults in the city.
When it met Tuesday night, the City Council unanimously approved Mayor James Fiorentini’s request to provide NFI Massachusetts, formerly Team Coordinating Agency, with more than $500,000 to create an opioid abuse prevention and treatment program as well as a cannabis prevention and intervention program targeting youths and their families in the community.
The money will fund the two programs for one year although both programs are open to possible future renewals by the mayor and council. Additional funding may be coming to the city through the state’s opioid settlement fund and the federal ARPA program, officials said.
City Councilor John Michitson called both programs a “great leap forward” in the city.
Kim Boisselle, a division director with NFI’s office at 76 Winter St., said her organization provides various outpatient services including individual, group and family therapy; a Structured Outpatient Addiction Program (SOAP); Vivitrol and Suboxone medical treatment; an impaired driving program and mental and behavioral health services to adults and youths.
She said one feature of the opioid program will include helping clients who are sober find a place to live so they can continue their sobriety.
“A lot of people who get sober don’t have a lot of sober places to live,” she said, noting a new sober house recently opened in Haverhill.
She said the city’s HOPE task force will be reactivated, possibly one for each program, and an advisory board will be formed.
Boisselle said NFI’s cannabis program will address cannabis use among mostly school age youths ages 12 and over along with some young adults.
“One of our first steps will be to reach out to schools and see how we can collaborate,” Boisselle said.
Boisselle noted that a consequence of legalizing or decriminalizing marijuana has resulted in a decrease in perception about the risk of marijuana use and an increase in use among young people.
“Even parents think that because it’s decriminalized or legal that it’s not as risky, but for a lot of us when we were in high school the marijuana was nowhere near as strong as it is now,” she said. “So it’s really much more of a risk to kids.”
Referring to one factor as “really important” as it relates to the use of marijuana among youths, Boisselle said post-pandemic mental health issues are on the rise, which often leads to the use of substances and self medicating, which she said is affecting adults and kids.
According to the mayor’s office, the city has $435,832 in its Opioid Stabilization Fund, of which $224,750 will go to NFI to fund the opioid abuse prevention and treatment program. In total, the city stands to receive annual payments for 17 years (starting in 2022) in opioid stabilization money, totaling about $1.7 million, according to the mayor’s office.
The city also has $762,406 in its cannabis escrow fund, of which $326,393 will go to NFI for the cannabis prevent and intervention program for one year. The cannabis escrow fund comes from impact fees cannabis shops in Haverhill pay to the city. This year, the city expects to receive a total of $1.1 million in cannabis impact fees, officials said.
