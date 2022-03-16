HAVERHILL — The city will receive nearly $1.8 million as part of two settlements of a federal lawsuit it joined in 2018 against several drug manufacturers, pharmacies and distributors of opioids.
City Solicitor William Cox announced during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting that the first settlement is with a company called Collegium Pharmaceutical, which he said started selling opioids in 2016.
“We will receive a settlement from them of $75,771,” Cox said, noting the city will receive the money shortly and that it will be kept in a separate fund to track in the event of an audit.
Meanwhile, he said, for well over a year, the law firm of Scott & Scott on behalf of the city has been negotiating with the Attorney General’s office on a settlement with Janssen/J&J and a number of distributors.
He said the state was allocated $525 million out of that $26 billion settlement and that Haverhill’s share is $1.7 million, which it will receive in annual payments over 18 years and which can only be used for opioid prevention, education and treatment. The city expects to receive a first payment in the late spring or early summer of $192,539.
Cox said the $1.7 million will go into a separate city fund to ensure it will be used as intended. He said the state is holding onto 60% of its $525 million settlement money, which communities and nonprofits serving those who have been impacted by the opioid crisis will also be able to access.
The city could be receiving even more money as part of a pending law suit against other pharmacies and manufacturers.
“Our lawsuit is stayed right now pending the city of Springfield lawsuit,” Cox said. “They are the bellwether case and they are going first.”
Cox credited the law firm of Scott & Scott the city retained and noted the firm will be paid from a national fee and cost fund.
“They put millions into these suits and they will be compensated for the work they’ve done on these cases,” Cox said.
Cox said the city had incurred many expenses due to the opioid epidemic including in the fire department, which responded to opioid overdose calls and police who continue to deal with the problem on a regular basis.
“That was part of the damages we were seeking to recover for services we had already provided,” Cox said.
Former City Councilor Colin LePage told the council the city experienced 622 opioid overdose incidents in the last 12 months and of those 230 were “priority 1” with the person unresponsive and requiring the assistance of the fire or police departments and the use of Narcan.
He said the city saw an average of about 30 opioid related deaths each year since 2015 and since that time opioid prescriptions have been cut in half.
LePage pointed to pharmaceutical companies for pushing opioid painkillers as a solution to people’s problems.
“Folks hopefully will be getting the help they need,” LePage said about possible uses of the settlement money targeted for prevention, education and treatment.