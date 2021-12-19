HAVERHILL — Residents and city officials will be invited to offer their opinions on how the city should spend $38 million in American Rescue Plan Act money, about half of which has already arrived with a small portion spent.
The City Council on Tuesday voted to accept the federal grant as well as Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money in order to be in compliance with federal rules and regulations for receipt of the money.
During a discussion about how the city used its CARES Act money, Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua said it was used for rental assistance, vaccinations, supporting small businesses including restaurants, addressing food insecurity, and other forms of aid during the pandemic.
“I have confidence the money was spent correctly,” he said, noting the mayor and Andrew Herlihy, the division director of the Community Development department, had informed the council on several occasions as to how the money was being spent. “I don’t think that anyone should be left with the impression that no one knew about this or how it (the CARES Act money) was being used.”
Bevilacqua warned city officials against using one-time ARPA grants to fund recurring expenses he said taxpayers would eventually have to continue to pay for once that money is exhausted.
The council approved the acceptance of the CARES Act money and ARPA funds.
Public Works Director Michael Stankovich, who is retiring in January but will continue working part time for the city overseeing the federal money, said the $38.3 million in ARPA money comes in two allotments, with $18.7 million having already been received and the balance to be received in May or June.
About $3 million of the $18.7 million was used to set up the city’s new public health department, for testing and vaccines, and for other city services, he said.
Stankovich said the ARPA money must be obligated by Dec. 31 of 2024, and used by Dec. 31 of 2026, with extensive reports required on a quarterly and annual basis.
He said each expenditure will be evaluated by the U.S. Treasury department for adherence to the rules and that guidance for using the money will be provided by the city solicitor and outside council.
“In addition, having seen what has occurred in other communities, we would also contact, at the state level, the administration and finance committee,” he said. “We certainly don’t want to be spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to find out that it’s not an appropriate use based on what we thought it was.”
Methuen has run into issues recently with how it spend the federal money, and now must pay some of it back.
Allowed expenses under the ARPA Act include infrastructure improvements to water, sewer, broadband, lost public sector revenue, public health responses such as vaccines, negative economic impacts and premium pay for essential workers.
Stankovich said Mayor James Fiorentini has requested a strategy on spending the ARPA money that will include public input.
Ideas include an online survey on the city’s website, hosting community meetings and accepting public input via email once allowable expenses are published.
He said the mayor also wants to create a public review committee made up of various constituencies along with city department heads and council members.
Cox said all grant money is held in a separate account with all expenses being tracked and reported.
Stankovich said the city also stands to receive federal infrastructure money for roads, bridges and dams.
He said the rules on spending that money are about three to six months away and that it is likely the money will come through the state in the form of competitive grants and not direct allocations.
“The mayor is also lobbying for more Chapter 90 money, which pays for road maintenance work,” he said.
While waiting for more guidance, Stankovich said the city is evaluating its water and sewer needs, as well as its dams and other infrastructure. The city also has an extensive list of all roads in need of repair and needs about $18 million to address them all.