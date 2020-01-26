City worries about lagging test scores

HAVERHILL — School Superintendent Margaret Marotta got good grades and a $7,760 bonus after achieving goals set for her last year by the School Committee.
Now she faces a new challenge — improving students' academic performance.
As several Haverhill schools struggle with MCAS scores, School Committee members are drawing up another set of goals for Marotta. First-year committee member Toni Sapienza Donais, who was a classroom teacher for 31 years and an administrator in Haverhill schools for nine years, is pushing for Marotta's goals to include better academic achievement by students.
Sapienza Donais said the goals should contain a plan for improving student achievement at Bradford Elementary School, Nettle Middle School and Haverhill High School. She said those schools experienced significant declines in the "making progress category" of the MCAS tests from 2018 to 2019.
Sapienza Donais' comments come as the School Committee debates setting the next set of goals for the superintendent — a conversation which is causing tension among some members of the committee.
The committee was expected to approve Marotta's new goals for the remainder of this school year at a meeting Thursday night, but held off after members could not agree on how those goals should be tied to academic achievement.
Mayor James Fiorentini is chairman of the School Committee. He said Marotta's new goals should include the categories of academic achievement, outreach and communication, attendance and discipline, diversity and training, and building maintenance.
Fiorentini said a subcommittee of School Committee members working to set the goals met Jan. 14 but "couldn't completely reach agreement" on what goals to set for Marotta.
"I have to disagree with you," Sapienza Donais responded to the mayor in reference to the Jan. 14 meeting. "We did come to an agreement after about a two-hour meeting on a set of goals. It was later that I received notification that you wanted to change some of those goals."
The subcommittee — composed of Fiorentini and School Committee members Sapienza Donais and Gail Sullivan — has the task of crafting Marotta's goals for the current school year. The School Committee can use those goals to evaluate the superintendent, whose base pay is expected to rise from its current $194,000 to $198,000 on July 1.
Marotta also receives an annual $2,500 payment towards the purchase of an annuity, a $5,000 annual car allowance and $100 per month for a cellphone.
Performance bonuses based on Marotta's annual performance review range from 1% to a maximum of 4% of her base pay, according to her contract with the city. A performance bonus does not carry over to the next year and does not increase her base pay.
After her first year leading Haverhill schools, Marotta was given a $7,760 bonus (the maximum of 4 percent) by the School Committee in a 4-2 vote last November for having achieved a set of nine goals that were set for the previous school year. The mayor did not attend that meeting and did not vote on the bonus.
Sapienza Donais said the Jan. 14 meeting resulted in agreement on a new set of six detailed goals for the superintendent, but that a week after the meeting, Fiorentini said he planned to reduce the scope of those goals.
Fiorentini said a superintendent's evaluation should include a review of MCAS results.
"That's what we're going to look at," the mayor said of such a review. "We're not going to say 'Everybody's happy, morale is up, people hold hands and sing.' We're going to look at test scores."