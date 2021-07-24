HAVERHILL — Ten of the city’s World War II war heroes from the greatest generation were lauded by residents, city officials, first responders and fellow veterans Saturday during a World War II recognition ceremony hosted by the city's veterans service office.
Mayor James Fiorentini, himself a son of a WWII veteran, spoke of the sacrifices made by Haverhill's war heroes as vets Ralph DiVincenzo, Hy DerBergosian, Frances Daniels and Ovila Cote looked on during the ceremony held in Washington Square in downtown Haverhill.
“We didn't declare war on Germany: They declared war on us, forcing us to declare war back," Fiorentini said. "Why? It's because they underestimated these men....and the American fighting spirit and the young men of Haverhill. The young men, boys at the time, lined up outside the post office by the hundreds to enlist.
“Thousands of Haverhill people went off to war. They suffered and their families suffered. They underestimated the strength and resolve of 165 Haverhill men who went into the war as boys and came out as men and paid the ultimate sacrifice for this war.”
Also honored for their service Saturday were DiVincenzo's brother, Loreto DiVincenzo, Edwin Girrior, Ed Parker, James Boland and Stanley Williams. All veterans still live in Haverhill, according to Veterans Services Director Luis Santiago.
According to state Rep. Andy Vargas, Haverhill provided 6,500 uniformed service members, 8,000 civilian defense volunteers and 20,000 industrial workers to aid in World War II.
“This is the story of a city that met the challenge of war and rose magnificently,” Vargas said, quoting from the editorial staff of the Haverhill War Record Committee in 1946.
“These heroes that you read about in class or watch movies about at home, still walk among us, and it's important for us to honor them and recognize their sacrifice,” Vargas said. “It's a reminder that we can all make a difference. In these tumultuous times, we need not look beyond these heroes to draw strength and grace. We owe it to these veterans.”
Santiago said that in light of the dangers of COVID-19 among the nation's elderly population, and how World War II veterans are dwindling in numbers, Saturday's ceremony was an ideal time to honor those veterans who are still alive.
"If we don't honor them now, we may never have the opportunity again," Santiago said.
During the ceremony, held in downtown's Washington Square, Joseph Byron of Honor Flight New England presented the veterans with free, round-trip tickets for an honor flight to Washington, D.C., to see the World War II memorial.
Santiago also gave each veteran in attendance a plaque from the city thanking them for their service, along with a folded U.S. flag. A representative from state Sen. Diana DiZoglio's office distributed citations, while Gov. Charlie Baker delivered a videotaped message of support.
Santiago spent the last three months searching for veterans to honor at Saturday's event, he said, after John L. DiVincenzo, the son of honoree Ralph DiVincenzo and nephew of honoree Loreto DiVincenzo, suggested the idea.
“I'm very honored and happy that we're able to put this event together to recognize the service of individuals who are our forever heroes,” Santiago said.