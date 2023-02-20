HAVERHILL — To address an anticipated increase in enrollment at JG Whittier Middle School, Superintendent Margaret Marotta has asked the School Committee to consider various options before the start of the next school year as to where students attend school.
Marotta said she may need to move certain classrooms this fall as the city goes through a temporary enrollment bump.
“As Haverhill evolves, the schools must make shifts as well,” she said.
With an increase in enrollment at JG Whittier, Marotta said additional staff was added, resulting in a lack of office space as well as needed space for specialists and interventionists, some of whom have been forced to work with children in hallways.
Marotta said she is looking at ways to remediate these kinds of problems, such as purchasing modular classrooms at a cost of $2 million to $3 million. Because they wouldn’t be ready until the 2024-2025 school year, she said the district needs to consider other options for this coming fall.
Those options include such possibilities as moving one of four, grade 5 classrooms at JG Whittier to Pentucket Lake; keeping current grade 2 students at Walnut Square and adding grade 3 to Walnut Square, after which those third graders would attend Pentucket Lake for grades 4 and 5; moving two autism classes from Walnut Square to Silver Hill; and, moving grade 5 from Silver Hill to Consentino.
“None of this is ideal but we’re trying to make it work,” she said. “It’s all very early in the planning stages.”
With a new Consentino School expected to break ground this December and be open to students in the spring of 2026, Marotta said an agreement with the Massachusetts School Building Authority calls for moving all classes out of Tilton Upper, which serves grades 4 and 5 and is housed in the St. James building on Primrose Street.
Tilton Upper grade 4 classes would move to Silver Hill and grade 5 classes would move to Consentino.
The current three, Silver Hill grade 5 classes are scheduled to move to the Consentino this fall and parents have been advised of the movement, Marotta said.
“This has been the plan for several years as in most other schools grade 5 is a middle school grade,” she explained. “We want them together at Consentino where we can have more of a middle school model of grades 5 to 8.”
Silver Hill parent Richard Psarros told The Eagle-Tribune that his 9-year-old daughter, Mia Shannon Psarros, plans to send Marotta a letter asking her if she and her grade 4 classmates at Silver Hill can stay at their school for grade 5 and not be moved to the Consentino.
“I wanted to know why you want to send me and my friends to Consentino school when have a perfectly fine school and I want to be in my current school one last year until sixth grade,” Mia wrote in her letter to Marotta. “So just maybe reconsider sending me and the fourth grade to an overcrowded school. Thank you. PS, please write back. Sincerely, Mia Psarros.”
School Committeewoman Toni Sapienza-Donais, a long-time educator for Haverhill’s public schools, said parents of students at Pentucket Lake that she’s spoken to have differing opinions of shifting the school’s grade 5 classes to JG Whittier.
“I’ve heard from some parents who say their children will be robbed of the middle school experience if they are not sent to JGW, while others say they want their children to remain in a nurturing, younger environment,” Sapienza-Donais said. “Some fourth graders are ready to go while some are not.”
Mayor James Fiorentini said there are 500 fewer students in the district than when he took office nearly 20 years ago and that last year, for the first time in five decades, Haverhill’s population decreased as did its birth rate.
“We have a short-term problem we need to deal with and I’m all for that,” he said. “In the long term, I agree with the MSBA that says our numbers are going to go up for the next few years and then they are going to go down.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.