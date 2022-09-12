METHUEN — When the COVID-19 pandemic brought life to a standstill two years ago, Rocky Morrison of the Clean River Project quickly determined that a new revenue stream was needed to keep his nonprofit organization afloat.
Then he remembered the countless number of bicycles that had been pulled from the Merrimack River over the years.
“We had a dumpster full of them,” he said.
Morrison took three of the bicycles, repainted them and posted them on social media. Less than an hour later, phone calls started coming in from people interested in purchasing the bicycles.
Since then, he has been repainting bicycles and decorating them for different holidays throughout the year.
This year, for Halloween, Morrison has six bicycles featuring skulls, skeletons with pumpkins and devil horns as well as the brilliant colors of the season.
He said prices range from $250 to $500, adding that he would ideally like to raise approximately $3,000. Additional bicycles will be available upon request.
Established in 2004, the Clean River Project removes approximately 100 tons of trash from the river each year.
In 2020, the organization removed 67 abandoned homeless encampments and more than 7,400 hypodermic needles along the shoreline in Lowell, Lawrence and Haverhill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.