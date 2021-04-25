HAVERHILL — From appliances to tires and rusted mattress springs, a small mountain of trash was removed from the Brandy Brow Road area during an Earth Week watershed cleanup held on Sunday, April 18.
More than 30 volunteers, including five members of the city's Conservation Commission, removed the debris from a mile-long stretch of Brandy Brow Road that runs along East Meadow River.
The river feeds into Millvale Reservoir, which is a major provider of water for Kenoza Lake, Haverhill's main source of drinking water.
"It was a great turnout and we made a difference with all of the debris that we picked up," said Christine Kwitchoff, a resident of Rocks Village who took part in the event. "It was a great team effort to keep Haverhill’s drinking water supply safe."
Volunteer and Conservation Commission member Ralph Basiliere said trash was removed not only from the banks of the river, but also along its tributaries in that area as well as the areas between the river and along Brandy Brow Road.
Items removed and later hauled away by the city's Water Department included 36 tires, 33 bags of assorted trash including bottles and cans, 14 paint cans, two refrigerators, two children’s car seats, one washing machine, one bathtub, several disintegrated mattresses, one propane tank and one rusted 55-gallon drum.