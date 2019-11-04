Lawrence City Clerk William Maloney said he and his staff have been "running around like crazy" to help insure voters can cast their ballots Tuesday, he said.
A last minute emergency has forced the city to change one of the polling places. Residents who typically vote at Branch Library at 135 Parker St. will be asked to go to South Lawrence East School at 165 Crawford St., Maloney said.
Poll workers will be at the library to direct voters, and there will be a shuttle running between the library and school to bring voters to the correct place, Maloney said.
Maloney didn't want to speculate on turnout, but he said the city has received over 300 absentee ballots as of Friday morning. The City of Lawrence has 39,047 registered voters, according to the Massachusetts Secretary of State.
Haverhill
After receiving "a lot" of absentee ballots, Haverhill City Clerk Linda Koutoulas expects a higher than average turnout for the city election — possibly as many as 20 to 25% turnout she said. That means she expects over 8,500 people to cast ballots, because the city has 43,277 registered voters, according to the Massachusetts Secretary of State.
Voters who haven't filled out a ballot recently or returned their census might have received a waring from the clerk's office that they may be marked inactive, Koutoulas said.
Those who have received a notice are still eligible to vote, she said.
If you are an inactive voter you will need to show proof of residence, which can be in the form of a state-issued ID or a recent utility bill that shows your address, Koutoulas said.
Methuen
City Clerk Jack Wilson said an interesting mayoral race is likely bringing out voters. So far his office has received more than two times the amount of absentee ballots as it did for the primary election where the city saw a 15% voter turnout.
Estimating this election's turnout based on the amount of absentee ballots, Wilson is optimistic that the city could see about 30% of voters cast a ballot.
If Wilson's optimism proves correct, more than 9,000 voters could cast ballots in this election because Methuen has 31,742 registered voters, according to the Massachusetts Secretary of State.
Absentee ballots are available in Methuen until noon on Monday, and they have to be returned by 7 p.m. Tuesday when the polls close, Wilson said.
On Tuesday, poll workers in each city will have information to help direct people to the correct polling place if needed.
Each clerk wants to encourage people to come out and vote. Clerks also wanted to remind voters they have until the end of voting in their respective towns to get their absentee ballots in. They also want to thank voters for participating and being patient, if needed, on Election Day.
Residents in Lawrence, Methuen and Haverhill will head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in a variety of municipal races.
Check your voter status at sec.state.ma.us/VoterRegistrationSearch/MyVoterRegStatus.aspx.
Check your voting location at wheredoivotema.com.