ANDOVER — Chic Consignment will host a breast cancer community event on Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. The event will be held at the Chic store, located at 44 Main St., and will feature a collection of mental and physical resources designed to help survivors, thrivers and caregivers on their journey. People are encouraged to connect, shop and enjoy light refreshments.
Pumpkin patch cornhole tournament is Saturday
AMESBURY — Sign up now for the first ever Pumpkin Patch Cornhole Tournament, to be held Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Main Street Church, 145 Main St., Amesbury. The tournament starts at 3 p.m. but participants will start signing in at 2:30 p.m. Registration fee is $25 per person and teams of two will compete. Each team is guaranteed to play three games. First prize is $200 and second prize is $100. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Kids cornhole event and activities will be available. Fire pit and ‘smores as well.
Proceeds support the church's many mission projects including Salisbury Habitat for Humanity and Hurricane Recovery teams.
To register, call the church office 978-388-0982 or send email to office@main-street-church.org.
River Bards poetry night is Friday
HAVERHILL — Creative Haverhill’s next River Bards poetry night is Friday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. at the HC Media studio, 2 Merrimack St., Harbor Place.
Featured poet, J.D. Scrimgeour of Salem, Mass, will kick off the night with a reading, followed by open mic time (sign-ups are first come first served) until everyone has had a chance to read. The event wraps up no later than 9 p.m., and is family friendly and open to the public.
Scrimgeour’s essays and poetry often focus on class and education, exploring what constitutes authentic learning in the exchange between student and teacher.
Visit online at creativehaverhill.org.
Campus Classic is Saturday
HAVERHILL — Online registration is open for Northern Essex Community College’s annual 5K Campus Classic road race, which takes place Oct. 5 on the college’s Haverhill campus, 100 Elliott St.
NECC’s annual homecoming will begin immediately following the race and will feature activities for people of all ages.
The chip-timed USATF-certified 5K race will begin at 10 a.m. by the NECC Haverhill campus maintenance building, and will wind through the rural campus and its surrounding residential neighborhoods. Competitive runners – as well as novices and walkers – are encouraged to participate.
The general race entry fee is $25 through Oct. 3. The price increases to $30 after that date. Students with valid NECC IDs may register for a discounted price of $10. On-site registration is also available.
All race proceeds will benefit the NECC Fund, which supports student scholarships and academic programs. Covanta, one of the world’s largest owners and operators of energy-from-waste conversion infrastructure, is the event’s platinum sponsor.
Award categories include top three male and female overall, plus first place male and female in various age divisions.
For more information, visit www.campusclassic5k.com or contact Lindsay Graham at lgraham@necc.mass.edu.
Ladies-only gun clinic is Saturday
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Hound Rod and Gun Club will hold its annual fall ladies-only firearms clinic Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fee is $35 per person and includes instruction, ammunition, firearms use and lunch.
Advanced registration is required. Visit online at hhrg.org to register. Space is limited. Participants must be 16 or older. The club is at 10 Larch Road in Bradford.
Lions host yard sale
LONDONDERRY — The Londonderry Lions Club hosts a yard sale Oct. 5, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lions Hall, 256 Mammoth Road. Donate to the sale up to sale day. No large appliances or furniture, televisions or air conditioners accepted. Space can also be rented by calling 603-548-5011.