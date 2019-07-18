Concert for kids is Sunday at Winnekenni Castle
HAVERHILL — The acclaimed Toe Jam Puppet Band will perform a rare double show on Winnekenni Castle's outdoor stage on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Admission is free to this family event. Formed in 2000, the Toe Jam Puppet Band offers a special brand of hands-on children's entertainment that grown-ups can enjoy as well.
Bring lawn chairs, blankets and sunscreen. Food and refreshments will be available.
Friday night concerts on the common
HAVERHILL — The 2019 Bradford Common outdoor Friday night music series continues on July 19 with a performance by Paul Prue and the Mississippi Delta Kings. Opening acts in this series begin at 6 p.m., followed by featured acts at 7 p.m. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and the kids.
The series is presented by the First Church of Christ. In the event of rain, shows will be canceled at 2 p.m. and notices will be posted at Paulprue.com.
July 26, the Mike Fioretti Band; Aug. 2, the Barrelhouse Brotherhood; Aug. 9, the Rampage Trio, and Aug. 16, the Julie Dougherty Band. Rain date is Aug. 23.
Trahan meets with Haverhill Latino Coalition
HAVERHILL — A capacity crowd filled a conference room at the public library on July 13, where Congresswoman Lori Trahan, D-Westford, met with members of the Latino Coalition of Haverhill.
Trahan updated the coalition on important developments in Congress and addressed concerns involving immigrant detention, the U.S. border situation, the 2020 Census and funding for education.
Trahan also discussed efforts to look into federal funding to assist the city of Haverhill in its search for Latino teachers.
Trahan praised the group for its commitment to advocating for the Haverhill Latino community and promised to keep the coalition informed of legislative developments in Washington.
The Latino Coalition's mission is to achieve change in advocating to make a better city for all.
Host families needed
HAVERHILL — Host families are needed in the Greater Haverhill area to provide homes for foreign exchange students ages 15 to 18 who come from various countries. All speak English, are fully insured medically, bring their own spending money and would attend your local high school. Host families are asked to provide a loving home, meals, and emotional support.
Singles, retired couples, families with only young children, as well as families with teenagers have all had successful hosting experiences.
A student can share a room with a sibling.
For more information, contact Pat Darby, local area coordinator for Northwest Services PEACE Program Inc., at 978-632-8270 or atdarby6@yahoo.com. Visit online at www.nw-services.com.
Free concert at Meetinghouse Park
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — The B Street Bombers will entertain at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, at Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main St.,
For more than 35 years the group has been providing industrial strength R&B, rock, soul and funk. They have a rich history of headlining major events in the New England area. The Tuesday night concerts, sponsored by the Hampstead Cable Television, are free and will continue through Aug. 20. Donations for those in the military will be accepted. Also welcome are monetary donations to help defray the cost of shipping. Rain venue is Hampstead Middle School. For more information, call 603-560-5069.
Bottled water needed for distribution
HAVERHILL — Merrimack Valley Hope Mission and Common Ground Ministries are seeking donations of bottled water to be distributed to residents in need, during bagged lunch distributions, every Friday at GAR Park.
Donations of bottle water will be accepted for the rest of the summer, between noon and 1 p.m., on Fridays. Volunteers will be at the Citizens Center side of the park.