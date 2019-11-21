HAVERHILL — Brendon Simonds and Harry Gigliotti of Haverhill, both of whom train at Haverhill Downtown Boxing, will be fighting in the second Thanksgiving Eve Boxing Spectacular to be held Nov. 27 at the Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham.
Gigliotti, who has a record of two wins and one loss, with two knockouts, will take on the pro-debuting Robert Bricks of New York. Simonds (3-0 with three knockouts) will take on New York’s Ian Beatease in a four-round welterweight fight. This will be Simonds' last professional fight.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the first fights are at 8 p.m.
Tickets are available at Haverhill Downtown Boxing, 84 Locust St. or by calling Ray Hebert at 978-420-9718.
Groveland has 'A Festival of Trees'
GROVELAND — The Groveland Historical Society will present its third annual "A Festival of Trees" Nov. 29 and 30 and Dec. 1, 6, 7 and 8 from 1 to 8 p.m. at historic Washington Hall, 101 Washington St.
Admission is $5 and free to children under 5. Each tree has a different theme. Raffle tickets for the trees, wreaths and centerpieces on display are $1 each, six for $5, or 12 for $10. Proceeds from the event benefit the Groveland Historical Society.
Dance group presents 'The Nutcracker'
SALEM, N.H. — New England Dance Ensemble and New Hampshire Philharmonic Orchestra will present Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's 'The Nutcracker' on Nov. 30 at 4 p.m., and Dec. 1 at 4 p.m. at the Seifert Performing Arts Center in Salem, New Hampshire.
One hundred aspiring dancers will be joined by guest artists from American Ballet Theater and Pennsylvania Ballet. They will be accompanied by The New Hampshire Philharmonic Orchestra.
Tickets for the performance start at $35 and may be purchased online at www.nede.org or by calling 1-800-595-4TIX.
Recovery center adds treatment beds
SALEM, N.H. — New Hampshire is adding 23 new treatment beds for addicts seeking recovery through the state's Doorway program. Eleven of the beds are being added at Granite Recovery Center's Effingham location, according to a statement from the company.
The Salem-based treatment center is the largest in New Hampshire, with 200 beds across the state for people seeking residential treatment.
Granite Recovery Respite, an 11-bed section of Granite Recovery Centers’ Effingham location, officially opened Nov. 11 offering services for addicts in need of immediate treatment who come through the state’s Doorway program. The state program funds nine drop-in centers in New Hampshire for addicts seeking help and created the 2-1-1 emergency line for those struggling with substance abuse to find treatment options.
“There’s a bottleneck of services for addicted people. Often times people need help immediately, and this will help combat waiting lists in the state,” Granite Recovery Centers CEO Eric Spofford said in a prepared statement. “We are proud to partner with the state in their initiatives to expand resources for people with substance use disorder. We are grateful the government has stepped up with funding to provide such a resource in such a time of need for the state’s most vulnerable population.”
The respite bed program is the next step in the Doorway program and will help clear hurdles that prevent addicts from getting into treatment, such as waiting for insurance approval and finding open beds. The program to add 23 treatment beds in the Granite State is paid for by $2.1 million in federal funding that was approved by state officials earlier this month.
Church plans craft fair
HAVERHILL — First Church of Christ, 10 Church St. in Bradford, will hold a Candy Cane Christmas Fair Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The fair will feature more than 40 craft vendors. Visitors can have their photo taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Coffee and goodies, breakfast, soup and sandwich lunch will be available. A bakery and sweet shop will have pies for Thanksgiving. Raffles will take place as well.
Please bring non-perishable food items, personal care items and household cleaning items and receive free raffle tickets. These items will go to the Northeast Veteran’s Outreach Center following the fair.
Church hosts Christmas fair, luncheon
HAVERHILL — Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 471 Main St., will hold its annual Christmas fair and luncheon Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hand-crafted items, baked goods, jewelry, gift items and gently used treasures will be sold. There will also be a cookie walk. Lunch items will include hot dogs, soups, chili, sandwiches, beverages and lobster salad rolls.