HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini declared this past weekend's two-day-long Clinic in the Park for veterans a great success and thanked the city's Warrior Support Task Force for bringing it all together.
"We thank all those who helped out and provided services," Fiorentini said, noting they included Homebase, Veterans Northeast Outreach Center (VNEOC), the American Legion Riders, the American Legion National Response Chaplain Corps, attorney Beth Laliberty, Whitney Willman, Amanda Baslar RN, Wilbur M. Comeau Post 4, Ruth's House, VSOs from the region and Warrior Support Task Force members.
Fiorentini said that according to a report from Ralph Basiliere, communications officer for the task force, services were provided to 13 Haverhill veterans Saturday, Sept. 10. He said Haverhill Veterans Services Officer Jeff Hollett spent eight hours each day with veterans from three wars who were seeking information about VA Healthcare, national cemeteries, recent Congressional legislation, survivor benefits, and VA pension and compensatory issues. Forty-five hot meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner) were provided on Saturday along with dozens of bagels and doughnuts, gallons of coffee as well as orange juice and water.
On Sunday, Sept. 11, services were provided to 12 Haverhill veterans and two family members, and another 45 hot meals were served, the mayor said.
Basiliere said the vast majority of intakes were elderly veterans seeking VA Healthcare. Hollet will be making officials referrals to the VA Healthcare system on behalf of those veterans, Basiliere said.
"A lot of veterans had questions about the PACT Act, a new law that expands VA Health Care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances," Basiliere said.
