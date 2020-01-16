HAVERHILL — The College of Older Learners at Northern Essex Community College will host a showcase of its upcoming winter/spring classes on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Hartleb Technology Center, Room 103B, 100 Elliot St, Haverhill.
People are welcome to meet the instructors and hear about their classes. There will be an opportunity to register for classes of interest.
Although the program is called “college,” there are no entrance requirements, tests or term papers for these classes. The program is geared for retirees who enjoy learning for the joy of it. Fees are nominal and parking is free.
For more information and a list of classes being offered, visit the CoOL online at necc.mass.edu/engage/community-educational-programs/college-older-learners.
International poster exhibit
HAVERHILL — International labor posters, including those that promote peace, are on display until Jan. 30 at the public library, 99 Main St.
The posters come from the collection of Stephen Lewis. The show is supported, in part, by donations from the Ironworkers Local 7 and Sheetmetal Workers Local 17.
College registrations underway
HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College is currently accepting registrations for the spring 2020 semester.
Whether you are a new student, a current student, or a returning student, registration is currently underway for classes that begin Wednesday, Jan. 22. Register in person, online, or by phone.
Start the process by visiting the Haverhill or Lawrence Campus Student Success Hubs. On the Haverhill campus, the hub is located in the Behrakis Student Center (Building SC), 100 Elliott St. The hub on the Lawrence campus is in the El-Hefni Allied Health & Technology Center at 414 Common St.
For more information, visit online at necc.mass.edu or call 978-556-3700. Visit necc.mass.edu/learn/credit-programs/ for a complete list of credit programs.
School Board filing period opens Jan. 22
LONDONDERRY — Anyone wishing to sign up to run for open School Board positions can do so beginning Wednesday, Jan. 22. The last day to file is Jan. 31.
There are two open positions, each for three years, up for election at the polls in March.
To make arrangements to file, contact Mary Wing Soares, school district clerk at 603-247-1679. Soares will also be at the School District office Friday, Jan. 31, from 3 to 5 p.m. for final filing.
Kingston Fire Department gives scholarship
KINGSTON — The Kingston Fire Department Auxiliary is offering a $500 scholarship to a resident of the Sanborn School District who has been accepted into a program of medical-related studies, fire science or law enforcement.
The applicant must be a high school graduate by June 2020. This scholarship is open to post-graduate and specialized post-high school programs, as well as undergraduate programs. It is not limited to the first year or semester of the student's program.'
The deadline for applications is March 16. Contact Diane Voss at 603-642-3611 to obtain a copy of the application and list of requirements.