UMass Lowell senior Jada Pasho of Andover is disappointed that her school won't have graduation on time this year because of the coronavirus crisis.
As the first of her family's four siblings to graduate from college, she was looking forward to the big day, which has been postponed.
But her disappointment is eased by reimbursements the school is making to students because they were forced to take classes online during the crisis.
“I really appreciate it,” Pasho said of the financial reimbursements. “I feel like it is what a lot of us wanted and I am glad that they are making this a top priority. It makes me feel like we are being heard.”
In addition to UMass Lowell, other state colleges — UMass Amherst, Dartmouth and Boston — will also partially reimburse students for housing and parking fees. Other area colleges providing reimbursements are Southern New Hampshire University and The University of New Hampshire.
Even though classroom learning was canceled due to the crisis, none of the colleges are providing tuition reimbursements because learning is continuing online.
Stephen Prochniak, 21, a Massachusetts National Guard member and candidate for Andover’s Select Board, also attends UMass Boston where he is studying political science. He said although his tuition is waived because of the National Guard tuition and fees waiver, he thinks tuition should decrease throughout the UMass college system if classes don’t return to normal by the fall.
“I'll be honest and say professors are doing their best, but I'm just not getting the same education as I would be if I was on campus in class,” Prochniak said. "At least it feels that way to me.''
He said UMass is doing the best it can under the circumstances.
“Obviously the most ideal scenario for everyone would be the university remaining open and having the ability to choose between online and traditional courses,” Prochniak said. “Unfortunately, COVID-19 means that isn't a viable option right now. We all have to do our part and stay home.”
UMass is taking a big hit financially. The reimbursements are going to cost the university system $70M this fiscal year, officials said.
In a prepared statement, UMass President Martin Meehan and the chancellors of other UMass colleges said, “The financial impact of this crisis is causing real hardship for many of our students and their families.”
The financial reimbursements that students in the Massachusetts university system are expected to receive are based on several factors, including individual student financial aid.
UMass Lowell students will also receive a refund of between $96 and $112 in their annual parking fee, school officials said.
"We hope that this adjustment of housing, dining and parking fees will help alleviate some of the stress they are enduring," the college's statement said. "The challenges that lie ahead for the university, its students, faculty and staff will be complex and difficult.”
Southern New Hampshire University will be prorating room, board and meal costs from the first day classes went online, which was March 16, officials at that school said.
Lauren Keane, SNHU’s assistant vice president of communications, said there is no tuition refund because the online courses are essentially the same as their classroom counterparts.
“Course costs will not change,” Keane said. “Students still have the same campus courses, the same faculty, same advisers, and we are adding extra layers of support given the changes.”
Keene said all reimbursements have been processed and students should have gotten the money by now.
The University of New Hampshire is also prorating students for room and board, officials at that school said.
Ernie Greenslade, director of public relations at Northern Essex Community College, said that since NECC doesn’t provide room and board to students, there will be no reimbursements to them.
NECC’s classes went online on March 30.
“We believe ... a refund will not be necessary,'' Greenslade said, "because students should achieve the same outcomes as they would through face-to-face learning.”