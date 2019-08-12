Comics reading night is Aug. 20
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum will host a comics reading night from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Greg Moutafis, curator of the museum's "The Art of Comics" exhibit, has hand-selected a variety of comics for you to review. This is an all-ages event. Young readers are encouraged to bring their own reading material.
A suggested donation is $3 per person to cover the cost of snacks. To register, email programs@buttonwoods.org or call 978-374-4626.
Brocklebank Museum open for the season
GEORGETOWN — The Brocklebank Museum in Georgetown is open for the season. Stop by and see the new Business and Industries room, and learn about the ice-cutting industry, the trains that ran through Georgetown, and more. The Georgetown Historical Society has been busy planting a series of gardens at the museum, with a special educational exhibit in the Tavern Room. The latest acquisition is a rare, 42-star American flag that hung on the U.S.S. Kearsarge in 1890.
Visit online at www.georgetownhistoricalsociety.com or email info@georgetownhistoricalsociety.com for more information. The museum is at 108 East Main St.
Art exhibit at the public library
HAVERHILL — The public library is hosting an exhibit by members of the Council on Aging. The exhibit includes works in various mediums and subject matter by Anna Teresa Hull, Brian Robinson, Brian McGinty and Surya Sarkhel.
Their art is on display now through Aug. 20 on the second floor gallery, during regular library hours: Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Church to hold gospel block party
HAVERHILL — Calvary Baptist Church will hold a gospel block party from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17.
This praise party will include a cookout and tent revival as well as a back-to-school backpack give-away.
The church is at 13 Ashland St.
Learn more about NECC Older Learners Program
Northern Essex Community College will host a College of Older Learners Showcase on Sept. 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Hartleb Technology Center on the Haverhill campus.
Seminar leaders will give a brief presentation of the courses offered in the fall, during NECC’s Older Learners (CoOL) Program, for anyone 50 and older who wants to expand their minds and social circles.
Classes include “Mad Scientist Horror Movies from the 1930s-1960s,” “Tai Chi to Improve Health,” “France in the 19th Century” and “The American Industrial Revolution in the Merrimack Valley.”
Classes meet once a week for five weeks. Most courses cost $35 and, in some cases, additional costs are required for items such as books or a yoga mat.
Most seminars/lectures/courses take place on the Haverhill Campus at the Opportunity Works Building, 671 Kenoza St.
For a complete list of offerings, visit necc.mass.edu/cool. For additional information on CoOL, call 978-556-3110 or email Cool@necc.mass.edu.