HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce Downtown Haverhill Committee is preparing for the annual Christmas Stroll and is soliciting residents for the annual Christmas tree to be lit and displayed in Washington Square for the holiday season.
Traditionally, the Christmas tree that is on display has been donated by a member of the community who is willing to have the tree cut from his or her yard and donated to the city. The city's Department of Public Works is responsible for the tree removal and placement in Washington Square at no cost to the owner.
The deadline for submission is Nov. 8 and the tree will be chosen by members of the Downtown Haverhill Committee.
The tree will be decorated with lights and lit for the first time during the annual Christmas Stroll, which will be Friday, Dec. 6, from 5 to 8 p.m.
The tree lighting ceremony will take place toward the end of the event.
To submit your tree for consideration, contact the Chamber at 978-373-5663 or info@haverhillchamber.com and be sure to give your name, the address where the tree is located, telephone number and a photo if available.
Special ed program seeks business support
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill High School Multiple Support Special Education Program is looking to partner with local businesses to sell chocolate bars.
The funds from the chocolate sales will go to support field trips, learning experiences outside of the classroom and school, and extra equipment, all for students with special needs. Recent sales efforts have raised money to provide three classes with a field trip to the Museum of Science to see the Body World exhibit. More educational trips are planned.
Each box has 60 chocolate bars, $60 for the entire box, or $1 a bar, of milk chocolate, dark chocolate, crisps, caramel, and almonds.
Businesses interested in supporting this cause are asked to send email to Amanda Borowski at Amanda.Borowski@haverhill-ps.org.
Mediumship demo planned at Winnekenni Castle
HAVERHILL — Winnekenni Castle will host "an evening with spirit" Thursday, Oct. 10, from 7 to 9 p.m., featuring a mediumship demonstration and gallery readings.
Psychics Gretchen Meisner, Judith Anne and Annalise Hajer will bring through evidential messages from loved ones in spirit. New for this event is special guest spirit artist Maria Forland.
Audience members are selected at random so readings are likely but not guaranteed.
Advanced tickets are $35 each at gretchenmeisner.com/tickets. If any space remains, tickets at the door will be $40 (cash only). A portion of the proceeds benefit the Castle and the nonprofit Winnekenni Foundation.
Teen featured in Times Square video
LONDONDERRY — Londonderry teen Amina Dallahi, 15, was recently featured on the big screen in the heart of New York City as a part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s annual Times Square Video presentation.
The Times Square Video presentation Sept. 14 kicked off Down Syndrome Awareness Month on the morning of the NDSS Buddy Walk in New York City.
Every year, NDSS reminds the world about the gifts that people with Down syndrome bring to their communities through a special video presentation on a jumbo screen in the heart of Times Square. The featured photographs highlight children, teens and adults with Down syndrome working, playing and learning alongside friends and family.
Amina’s photo was selected from more than 3,000 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos. Approximately 500 photos appeared in the Times Square video.
Community resource fair planned
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill, Merrimac, Groveland and West Newbury Councils on Aging, in partnership with Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley, will hold a community resource fair Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St.
Health screenings, free consultation, and information about Charlie cards will be provided. This event is sponsored by the Wadleigh Foundation. For more information, call 978-374-2390.
Talk on the stigma of suicide
HAVERHILL — In an attempt to help bring suicide and suicide prevention out of the shadows, Northern Essex Community College will co-sponsor a public forum Thursday, Oct. 10, in the Hartleb Technology Center on the Haverhill campus, 100 Elliott St.
“Community Conversation: Talking About Suicide and the Role of Prevention,” will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Other sponsors include the Department of Mental Health Essex North Siteboard, and the National Alliance on mental Illness.
"Our goal is to bring this difficult subject of suicide into a public forum with a trained speaker to educate the public and provide resources for those who would like more help for themselves or for friends and family," said Joanna Fortna, an NECC professor and curriculum coordinator of developmental English, who is helping to facilitate the forum.
Waheeda Saif, a licensed mental health clinician with Riverside Trauma Services, is an experienced presenter on trauma and suicide.
For more information, send an email to jfortna@necc.mass.edu.
Salem Marching Band Invitational upcoming
DERRY — More than 10 local marching bands will showcase their field shows Saturday, Oct. 12, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Pinkerton High School. There will be music and food at the event.
Tickets are $8 general admission, $5 for seniors and students.