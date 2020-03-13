HAVERHILL — Community Action Inc. closed all locations and programs on Friday due to coronavirus concerns in Haverhill's public schools.
No Head Start or adult education classes will be held Friday, March 13, according to a posting on the agency's website. WIC, heating assistance, community services and other appointments will need to be rescheduled.
Community Action Director John Cuneo said the agency will seek to reopen as many services as possible, as quickly and as safely as possible.
"After careful consideration, in light of the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation and the closure of all Haverhill Public Schools and Northern Essex Community College, all Community Action Inc. programs and locations in Haverhill, Amesbury and Newburyport will be closed Friday, March 13," the notice states.
Cuneo stressed the need to have everyone self-isolate, at least physically, as much as possible.
"We will work to stay in close touch by email, text, phone and social media to help families and individuals cope," he said.
Cuneo said his agency will post additional information over the next few days.
"The situation with COVID-19 is rapidly evolving, as you know," he said. "We will post more information on our website and via social media and our main phone number over the next few days."
"Protecting the health of our community is our priority," Cuneo said in a letter posted on his agency's website. "We are following the guidance of our federal, state and local partners, including but not limited to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the Department of Public Health."
For more information, visit www.communityactioninc.org.