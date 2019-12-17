HAVERHILL — Community Action will offer its first-time home-buyer education classes for area residents beginning Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Presidential Gardens Community Room, 140 Evergreen Drive, Bradford.
Participants will receive comprehensive information offered by housing professionals, including bank lenders, buyer/seller real estate brokers, housing attorneys, insurance agents home inspectors and credit counselors; individual household mortgage pre-qualification, as well as information regarding foreclosure sales, area affordable housing lotteries and services of a buyer broker, down payment assistance programs and reduced-interest loans.
A Massachusetts Homeownership Collaborative approved certificate is awarded after completion of the three night course. The program is also approved by MassHousing. Class meets Wednesday, Jan. 8, Thursday, Jan. 9, and Wednesday, Jan. 15. The cost is $60 per household. There are no income requirements to take the training. This workshop is sponsored by Santander Bank.
For more information, contact Richard Lynch at 978-373-1971 or Susan Collins at 978-317-8998.
Frozen Shamrock planned
HAVERHILL — The 13th annual Maria’s Frozen Shamrock 3-mile run is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 23, starting at 11 a.m. at Maria's Family Restaurant on Essex Street.
Cost is $40 for individual signup and $45 post entry (if available). There is a running-club discount. There are three events and a discount for participating in all of them.
Custom T-shirts will be given to the first 600 entrants. Commemorative 2020, 16-ounce glass Solo cups will be for sale at $10 for one or all three for $25.
For more information or to register, visit online at runthewildrover.com.
Lawrence/Methuen Community Coalition fights vaping
Young leaders of The 84 Movement from the Lawrence/Methuen Community Coalition attended the Youth Power Summit recently at the UMass Medical Center in Worcester.
The 84 Movement, a youth movement fighting tobacco and vaping in Massachusetts, hosts the Youth Power Summit annually to give youth from all over the state a chance to learn together and prepare for the year ahead.
The participants learned about how the tobacco industry targets people or color, the history of tobacco and racism, and how fixing the system of racism for those negatively impacted benefits everyone.
The summit ended with discussions about how the youth plan to address tobacco and racism in their communities.
Free American Sign Language classes
HAVERHILL — First Baptist Church at 217 Main St. is offering free, beginner American Sign Language classes on Wednesday nights starting on Jan. 15 at 5 p.m.
These classes are 30 minutes long and will run for eight weeks. Classes are designed for those with little to no sign language skills.
Call 978-374-7491 for more information. Sign language interpretation is also provided each week during the 10:30 a.m. worship service.