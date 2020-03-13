HAVERHILL — Community Action Inc. closed all of its programs and locations Friday due to coronavirus concerns in Haverhill's public schools.
A posting on the agency's website notes that, "After careful consideration, in light of the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation and the closure of all Haverhill Public Schools and Northern Essex Community College, all Community Action Inc. programs and locations in Haverhill, Amesbury and Newburyport will be closed Friday, March 13."
The posting notes there will be no Head Start or adult education classes and that WIC, heating assistance, community services and all other appointments will need to be rescheduled.
"We should have everyone self-isolate as much as possible, at least physically," said CAI Director John Cuneo. "We will work to stay in close touch by email, text, phone and social media to help families and individuals cope."
Cuneo said his agency will be posting additional information over the next few days and will be seeking to reopen as many services as possible as quickly and safely as possible.
"The situation with COVID-19 is rapidly evolving as you know," Cuneo said. "We will post more information on our website and via social media and our main phone number over the next few days."
"Protecting the health of our community is our priority," Cuneo said in a letter posted on his agency's website. "We are following the guidance of our federal, state and local partners, including but not limited to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the Department of Public Health."
For more information, visit online at communityactioninc.org.