Evan Laplante was in his freshman year at the University of Maine Orono studying business when the unthinkable happened: The COVID-19 crisis hit.
But rather than mope over missed opportunities, Laplante, who grew up in Lawrence, got an idea. He finished out his U-Maine spring semester courses remotely online, then transferred to a community college to save money. Laplante's choice was Northern Essex Community College, which has campuses in Lawrence and Haverhill.
"The pandemic definitely impacted my decision for schooling this fall," Laplante said. "I figured I would save myself some money by deciding to go to community college. Part of what drew me to U-Maine was the college experience, but with classes going online it didn’t make sense to pay full price without being able to get my money’s worth."
According to Northern Essex President Lane Glenn, the community college began planning in June for a fall semester that would be held 90% online due to the coronavirus pandemic. When classes resume Sept. 9, health and science labs are the only in-person courses that will happen, Glenn said.
He stressed that although the vast majority of NECC classes will be online this fall, the school is working to bring a quality educational experience to students.
"Our faculty and staff have been hard at work growing our online options, developing courses that will be equal to the experience of a face-to-face course," Glenn said. "We're focusing on creating engagement, interaction and a social community in online courses. Our faculty want to be sure that online isn't second best and that students will gain the same knowledge that they would in a traditional classroom.
"I'm awed by the amazing work that's being done here on campus,'' he said, "and I'm looking forward to the fall, when our students will get the benefits of all that hard work.''
Typically, 15 to 20 online courses are developed each year at NECC, according to college spokeswoman Ernie Greenslade. This fall, 200 will be offered, college officials said.
The school has also invested nearly $1 million to make sure the fall semester runs smoothly as the coronavirus continues.
"We've invested $100,000 in a new peer ambassador program that will provide additional support for students who are taking online courses for the first time," Greenslade said.
The peer ambassador program consists of NECC graduates hired by the college to talk on the phone with online students who struggle with remote learning and need guidance.
A new laptop program provides equipment to students who don't have the necessary technology to continue their studies.
"Many of our students relied on our on-campus computer labs and since those are closed due to the pandemic, we want to ensure everyone has the tools they need to succeed," Greenslade said.
Northern Essex tuition is $6,000 annually for a full-time student — far below the cost of attending most four-year colleges. NECC credits are transferable to public and private colleges and universities. Greenslade said most students from NECC transfer to Merrimack College, UMass Lowell, Salem State University, UMass Amherst, Southern New Hampshire University and Regis College.
Laplante said that after finishing his course of study at NECC, he hopes to head to one of the UMass schools.
"Our students and their credits are in demand and we are proud of that," Greenslade said. "While there are advantages to earning an associate degree at a community college, especially if you're transferring to a state university, that's not the goal for many of our students. If they want to come here to get started on college and explore options, we are happy to have them. They can save a lot of money by doing that, and this option is especially appealing this semester with the uncertainty the pandemic brings."
Laplante is anxious to begin at NECC.
"I am looking forward to the flexibility of online learning,'' he said, "and the fact that there will be no commute to get to class.''