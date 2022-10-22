HAVERHILL — A new partnership between Northern Essex Community College and the University of New Hampshire is creating new pathways for local students who wish to pursue careers in intelligence or security.
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence recently designated UNH as a National Intelligence Community Center for Academic Excellence and established the Northeast Intelligence Community Center for Academic Excellence, NECC officials said.
Over 10 years, UNH will administer $2.5 million in funding to develop intelligence-related curricula, workshops, simulations, conferences, and seminars at partner institutions.
At Northern Essex, this will include creating a new National Intelligence and Security Certificate program. It will also provide a wide range of transfer opportunities, officials said.
NECC officials anticipate the development of the new certificate program to take two years, with enrollment starting the following year.
The consortium includes NECC, Howard University, College of Mount Saint Vincent, and UMass Lowell.
“As the only community college in this group of graduate-level institutions, our inclusion is peer recognition of the rigor and quality of our academic programs and our commitment to the diversification of our regional and national workforce,” said NECC Provost Paul Beaudin. “We know that our professors will benefit from the breadth of this academic collaboration, and our graduating students will be given transfer opportunities in a critical field of study.”
The NIC Center for Academic Excellent aims to bring together culturally, ethnically, academically, and geographically diverse students to pursue national security and intelligence-related careers. Professor James Ramsay of the Security Studies Department at UNH said the initiative’s focus is to broaden students’ capacity for critical thinking, communication, and analysis of national security threats.
Northern Essex Community College offers an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice and a Law Enforcement Certificate program. Contact program coordinator Paul Cavan at pcavan@necc.mass.edu for more information.
