It may not have seemed quite like the traditional way to honor those who served, but communities still came out to host safely distanced events and ceremonies for Veterans Day on Wednesday with speeches, patriotic music and live-streamed salutes.
Communities hosting in-person ceremonies included Haverhill and Methuen, along with Plaistow and Derry in southern New Hampshire.
Haverhill hosted its ceremony at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Mill Brook Park, including greetings from Mayor James Fiorentini and comments from officials from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 29. Wreaths were also laid during the ceremony to honor those who served.
Other communities like Lawrence hosted an event that was simulcast on the Lawrence Veterans Services Facebook page along with local community access television. North Andover also held a virtual Veterans Day ceremony that was broadcast on local cable television.
In Derry, veterans gathered in MacGregor Park near the monuments engraved with names of all local soldiers that served in various wars and conflicts.
Also in Derry, students in Pinkerton Academy's Class of 2022 honored veterans with a drive-by celebration with breakfast, patriotic songs provided by the Pinkerton chorus and a flag ceremony hosted by the school's JROTC cadets.