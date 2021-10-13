ANDOVER — In honor of World Singing Day the Merrimack Valley A Capella Chorus will be performing at the Andover Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.
Networking and apple picking is Wednesday
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Next Generation Leaders networking event Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Smolak Farms, 315 S. Bradford St. Includes complimentary apple cider doughnuts and apple picking.
Cost is $20 for members and $30 for future members.
Register at merrimackvalleychamber.com under “Events” or call 978-686-0900.
Job fair is Thursday
HAVERHILL — MakeIT Haverhill at 301 Washington St. will hold a Job Fair Thursday, Oct. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Meet local employers in a friendly environment. Bi-lingual assistance is available for Spanish speakers.
Representatives from Amazon Workforce Staffing and Colis Express have Amazon warehouse and delivery driver positions available. Penacook Place, a 160-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitative care center has positions available for Certified Nursing Assistants, Dietary Aides and Activities Assistant. Target seeks full-time and part-time seasonal help. All positions are located in Haverhill.
MassHire will be on site to connect community members to an array of services. Eligible applicants will be referred to free CNA training at Northern Essex Community College.
Spooktacular events planned
HAVERHILL — Members of the Essex County Ghost Project will discuss haunted places in Haverhill and paranormal intrigue Thursday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m. at the public library. This event is free to attend but please register at www.haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events. Masks are required.
On Saturday, Oct. 16, members of the ECGP will be at the Duston Garrison House on Hilldale Avenue for a special investigation. This event is limited to 20 people and the cost is $20 per person. All proceeds go to maintain the the 1689 Garrision House. To register, contact Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807.
Annual Public Safety Breakfast Forum set for Friday
ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Public Safety Breakfast Forum Friday, Oct. 15, from 7:30 to 9:15 a.m. at the Lanham Club. Includes an expanded continental breakfast buffet.
Confirmed speakers include Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett; Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger; Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe; Haverhill Police Chief Robert Pistone; Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque; Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara; North Andover Police Chief Charles Gray and Northern Essex Community College Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety, Deborah Crafts.
Tickets are $22 for members and $32 for future members.
Register at www.merrimackvalleychamber.com under “Events” or call 978-686-0900.