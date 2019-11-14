Congressional members speak to seniors about Social Security bill 

HAVERHILL — Congresswoman Lori Trahan, D-Westford, and Congressman John Larson, D-Hartford (Connecticut), recently hosted a Social Security Town Hall meeting with seniors in the Merrimack Valley to discuss the work Congress is doing to expand and strengthen Social Security and advocate for seniors.
Larson serves as chairman of the House Ways and Means Social Security Subcommittee and is a national leader on this issue. Trahan and Larson are working together on the Social Security 2100 Act, which provides an across-the-board increase for all beneficiaries, improves the cost-of-living-adjustment, and provides a tax break to over 12 million Social Security recipients.
"The Social Security program reflects our values as Americans," Trahan said while speaking at the event at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St. "We must prioritize supporting seniors and ensuring they have the resources to comfortably retire. For decades, this earned benefit has provided a vital source of economic stability for retirees and for people with disabilities.”
Larson said the Social Security 2100 Act ensures benefits are paid in full throughout this century and beyond.
The act provides the following:
* an across-the-board benefit increase for current and new beneficiaries;
* an improved cost-of-living adjustment;
* a stronger minimum benefit;
* and a tax cut for more than 12 million Social Security recipients by eliminating the tax on their benefits.