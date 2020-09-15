HAVERHILL — A consultant is recommending the city keep schools and other buildings in shape through a preventative maintenance plan — identifying problems in buildings before they become major, and hopefully saving taxpayer money.
Mayor James Fiorentini said such a plan must have an emphasis on making sure schools are equipped to provide proper ventilation and other features necessary to protect students and staff against the coronavirus.
"We have a school preventative maintenance plan, but it needs to be updated to reflect new air-quality standards and other health and safety requirements due to COVID-19," the mayor said. "We want to have a top-notch maintenance department that is dependable, efficient and that makes financial sense, and which emphasizes preventative maintenance."
The consultant's recommendation calls for Haverhill to modernize its joint school and city maintenance department with an emphasis on technology, outsourcing skilled work and upgrading maintenance plans.
Fiorentini said the report from the Matrix Consulting Group does not call for adding new maintenance staff or positions, but recommends a heavy reliance on technology to track work and using outside contractors for complicated repairs, while leaving regular building maintenance and basic repairs to in-house staff.
"The city and schools should convert to a contractor-centered business model, in which low, or unskilled services, are provided by in-house staff, with skilled labor provided by contractors," the report said.
Robin Haley, author of the Matrix report, is expected to attend Tuesday night's City Council meeting to outline his findings and recommendations and answer questions. He is also planning to attend an upcoming School Committee meeting.
City Councilor Colin LePage said the idea of having a joint facilities director has been under discussion for more than a year and that he introduced the concept in June of last year.
"I'm looking forward to having a discussion about the report," he said. "It basically confirms what I thought I knew about the issue of maintenance a year ago."
The Matrix report acknowledges schools should continue to receive most of the attention and resources of the existing joint maintenance department due to the large number of school buildings and their heavy use.
Fiorentini said he authorized the study, which began in January at a cost of $25,000, mainly because he wants to improve maintenance in both city and school buildings.
“We have been doing maintenance all along, but not to the degree that I would like," said Fiorentini, who has been openly critical of school maintenance. "I am committed to doing a better job in maintaining and cleaning all of our buildings."
The report said the city's joint facilities maintenance department is composed of a plumber, an electrician, and four maintenance mechanic positions, one of which is currently vacant. The department also has a facilities manager, whose position is being eliminated, a principal bookkeeper and a custodial storekeeper. The department is dedicated to the maintenance of the 18 school buildings.
The city primarily utilizes outside contractors to perform maintenance and repairs on its other 23 buildings with some sporadic help from the school maintenance staff. Those other buildings include City Hall, the public library, the Veterans Memorial Ice Rink and the Citizens Center.
The report recommends a greater emphasis on preventative maintenance.
Fiorentini said he agrees with the report that there should be one department in charge of city buildings and schools, and that the department should be supplemented with outside contractors. The exiting joint department already retains electrical, plumbing and HVAC contractors, as well as specialists who perform work on boilers, elevators and roofs.
"One department is always going to be more efficient and cost much less than two separate departments performing essentially the same duties," Fiorentini said, noting city finances are expected to be tight for the foreseeable future due to the economic downtown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Using outside companies allows us to provide greater expertise without significantly increasing costs."
The Matrix report calls for computer upgrades and more technology to track building maintenance and make sure requests for repairs are attended to promptly.
The report also recommends hiring a maintenance director who would report to the mayor and school superintendent.
In August, the School Committee approved posting a new position of director of school facilities, which the city is in the process of filling.
The committee also voted to eliminate the position of supervisor of school facilities currently held by Heather Forgione. That position is scheduled to be eliminated Oct. 31, school officials said.
Fiorentini recently appointed City Purchasing Director Steve Bucuzzo to oversee maintenance of city buildings until the position of joint director is approved.
The mayor also recently hired a former firefighter with maintenance and construction expertise to go through every fire station and make repairs and improvements.