Conversation Cafe political understanding 

HAVERHILL — In an effort to promote conversation between people who share extremely different views, a group of area women is introducing a program of discussion called a Conversation Cafe to the city.
Organizers say these events offer a safe place and structured environment where people can share opinions and, importantly, listen to the views of others.
The program was first launched in Newburyport in January of 2017 as the Greater Newburyport Women in Action Huddle, when after the presidential election community members began getting together with the intention of promoting intentional listening.
Organizers define intentional listening as the capacity to consider others' views with tolerance and understanding.
"We saw through the election how polarized people were," said Elizabeth Rose of Georgetown, one of the group's founders. "A woman who owns a gallery put out word that she was starting something called a huddle, and 70 women showed up."
The first event in Haverhill is Wednesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the public library. It will include an audio/video presentation on listening and some snacks.
Rose said she and several other women in the group eventually broke away from the Action Huddle and formed Conversation Cafes.
She said the group picked hot-button topics, such as patriotism and economic inequities, to discuss during a series of events.
"Those who came said they increased their understanding of a particular issue and that we have more in common than we thought," Rose said.
For the sessions held in Newburyport, groups of eight gathered around tables and each person was given one minute to respond. The group plans to use a similar format at its Haverhill meetings.
"One of the questions was, 'What does your media diet look like?'" Rose said. "Everyone took one minute to tell the group what media they listen to, watch or read. But there are many other examples of topics."
She said the group began meeting in September of 2017 and met monthly (fall to spring) until May of 2019, when members decided to try something else.
"We weren't happy with the political diversity as we weren't attracting both sides of issues, which we hope to do in Haverhill," she said. "Linda Sanchez, a founding member of the Conversation Cafe and an active member of the UU Church of Haverhill, has a lot of connections in the community so we decided to try Haverhill as a new frontier. We're hoping to bring together liberals and conservatives to discuss hot-button political topics."
One of the group's first planned topics in Haverhill is "Across the Political Divide, We Need to Talk."
"Our questions might include, 'What do you fear when listening to another point of view and what do you hope to learn when you listen to another point of view?'" Rose said. "We're trying to get to the root cause of why people won't listen to each other."
The events in Haverhill are being organized by Conversation Cafe steering committee members Sandy LePore of Newbury and Adaela McLaughlin of Haverhill, as well as Sanchez and Rose.
"It's a very safe and structured environment," Rose said. "We invite and welcome a diverse group of participants willing to share their varying views and while we are interested in the process of discussing potentially polarizing topics, our underlying objective is to encourage intentional listening. We know that listening with intention can increase understanding and compassion and help us to capitalize on what we have in common rather than what divides us."
Register online at haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events.
Conversation Cafes in Haverhill
WHEN: Wednesdays, Feb. 19, March 25, April 22 and May 27, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
WHERE: Johnson Auditorium, second floor, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St.
HOW: The program is free and open to the public.