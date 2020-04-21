HAVERHILL — Lightspeed Manufacturing company is the latest local business to convert normal operations into a production facility for critically needed face masks in the worldwide battle against COVID-19.
Lightspeed specializes in making and repairing printed circuit boards used in robots, drones, medical equipment and in-flight entertainment systems for major airlines, including JetBlue Airways. With the pandemic taking hold, however, Lightspeed has dedicated some of its production lines to modifying full-face snorkel masks for use in the medical industry.
Lightspeed president Rich Breault said the modified masks are being delivered free of charge to U.S. hospitals, health care providers, and public health and safety organizations that do not have access to equipment approved by the federal government.
The project is paid for by corporate and individual donations through the maskson.org website, which is also where up to 102 masks can be ordered at a time and more details can be found.
Before doing the conversion work, Lightspeed buys the snorkeling masks from two major companies that produce them.
Breault said shipments have already been sent to Massachusetts General Hospital, the hospital ships USNS Comfort and USNS Mercy, and many of the region’s “hardest hit hospitals.”
Workers at Lightspeed are producing and shipping 1,000 masks per day and are moving toward 2,000 per day, Breault said. The company has a goal of modifying and shipping a total of 100,000 masks, all of which will be donated at no cost to hospitals and emergency workers, he said.
The company donated some of the masks to the Haverhill Police Department last week, Breault said.
The conversion process of the masks involves sealing off a one-way valve used when snorkeling, then attaching a custom-designed adapter that allows users to plug in a medical grade anesthesia filter. Prior to conversion, masks are carefully inspected for defects. When the work is completed, tracking numbers are attached.
When used as intended, the mask fully seals around a person's face and allows them to inhale and exhale through the attached filter, which users must obtain.
"With the proper filter, these masks filter in excess of 99 percent, which offers better protection than a N95 filter," Breault said.
Mayor James Fiorentini visited the company in the Ward Hill Business Park on Tuesday and said he will help spread the word about the availability of the masks.
The mayor’s office has previously supplied N95 masks, cloth masks, face shields and other PPE to the city’s largest nursing homes and family shelters including the Oxford Rehabilitation Health Care Center, Wingate Health Care, Hannah Dustin Healthcare Center, Penacook Place, Lakeview House Nursing Home and the Emmaus homeless shelter, as well as residents who have contacted the mayor’s 311 constituent services phone line.
“It’s our goal to provide a face mask to everyone who wants one, including all our nursing homes and elderly developments and anyone who calls 311 who needs a mask,” Fiorentini said.
Breault said with the slowdown in the airline industry due to the crisis, he had to let go several workers, but as the company increases production of masks, he's bringing those employees back. He said Lightspeed is also providing meals to its employees from local restaurants during “this time of need.”
More information about the project is available at maskson.org.