METHUEN — The Greater Lawrence and Methuen Kiwanis Clubs held a cookout Aug. 12 for 200 children and staff at St Ann's Home in Methuen. Texas Roadhouse Restaurant in Methuen provided hamburgers and hot dogs as well as salads, snacks, utensils, two professional grills and a chef at no cost.
The cookout was held at St. Ann's. Methuen firefighters brought a fire truck and let children shoot water from a hose across the parking lot and into a play area. Methuen police officers handed out stickers and let children turn on a siren in a police cruiser. Children also played a bean bag toss game, enjoyed playing in a bouncy house and enjoyed Popsicles, ice cream and cartons of juice.
"This was our first cookout and we hope to make it an annual event," said Robert Archambault, president of the Greater Lawrence Kiwanis Club.
Groundbreaking for affordable housing project
METHUEN — A groundbreaking will be held on Friday, Sept. 15, at 1 p.m. at 12 Ingalls Court for an affordable housing project for seniors. The facility will feature 48 one-bedroom units for the lowest income senior households, age 62 and over, who are eligible for a nursing home level of care.
The facility will provide comprehensive medical care from Element Care PACE, which provides home health services and will be located on the first floor.
Residents will also have access to Nevins Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Centre, which is located next door.
The project is being developed by the YWCA of Greater Newburyport, with $500,000 in funding from the city of Methuen, along with funds from more than 10 other sources.
Sept. 13 is World Chocolate Day
In celebration of World Chocolate Day, Sept. 13, OnlineCasino.ca announced its annual nationwide survey showing that for Massachusetts, the most popular chocolate candy is Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups and Hershey bars, followed by Snickers, Twix and Almond Joy, 3 Musketeers and Cadbury Caramello bars.
On Sept. 1, the organization polled 2,000 Americans on their favorite chocolate bars, categorizing the responses by their respective states.
According to the survey, residents of the Bay State indulge in an average of $12 worth of chocolate per month, totaling $144 annually.
For a listing by state visit tinyurl.com/4rb7kscy.
Exhibit during National Hispanic Heritage Month
HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum is presenting an exhibit titled "Manos de Oro (Golden Hands)," Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 as part of National Hispanic Heritage Month.
Guest curator is photographer Esteban Marte, who says the Hispanic population of Haverhill is relatively new, following the cycle of immigration that many other cultures have gone through. A key aspect of all new immigrant populations is the sacrifice of working long hours and multiple jobs, not only to provide for their families, but to support the families of their home countries and to allow new generations to pursue dreams, he said. In this exhibit, Marte will showcase Hispanic subjects in their place of work, showing the conditions in place, and revealing the humanity of sacrifice.
This exhibit is sponsor by a grant from the Cummings Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.