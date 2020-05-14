The American Red Cross will hold a series of blood drives in the area beginning with the Haverhill Elks Lodge on Friday from noon to 5 p.m.
Red Cross spokeswoman Kelly Isenor noted that every day, patients battling diseases such as cancer are facing the unexpected and rely on donated blood. But the Red Cross can’t fulfill its lifesaving mission without the help of healthy people rolling up a sleeve.
As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, all who come to give blood or platelets May 15 to 31 will receive a special Red Cross “We’re all in this together” T-shirt by mail, while supplies last. Donors must have a valid email address on file to claim their T-shirt.
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate this month by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors must wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Blood drives this month are being held as follows:
Haverhill, May 15 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 24 Summer St.
Kingston, N.H., May 18 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Kingston Community Library, 2 Library Lane.
Salem, N.H., May 19 from noon to 5 p.m. at Granite United Church, 1 Sand Hill Road, and May 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Patriot Nissan, 92 S. Broadway.
Andover, May 19 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Saint Augustine Church, 35 Essex St..
Methuen, May 20, 26 and 27 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway
Sandown, N.H., May 28 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sandown Town Hall, 320 Main St.
Beautification week begins Friday
ATKINSON — The Recreation Department along with the Kimball Library and Highway Department will hold a town-wide beautification week from Friday, May 15, to Saturday, May 23.
Residents willing to volunteer are asked to pick the day and time they or their family can participate.
Please follow COVID-19 CDC guidelines by staying home if you are sick, wearing face covering and gloves, and maintaining social distancing. Please dress to protect yourself from poison ivy and ticks.
Participants can pick up free gloves and trash bags at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave., outside the main entrance, Friday, May 15 and Monday, May 18, through Friday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (no pick up on Saturday or Sunday).
Participants will clean their streets, parks and the town's main roads such as East Road, Maple Avenue and Sawyer Avenue.
Participants leave all trash bags on the curbside then contact the Recreation Department at commrec@atkinson-nh.gov or call 603-362-5531 for the location where you worked. The Highway Department will be picking up trash bags during the week.
Livestream concerts presented
HAMPSTEAD — Saint Anne Parish is presenting Livestream concerts on the parish website every Saturday at 7 p.m. in May and June.
The concerts will feature talented parishioners who will sing and play various genres of music, including classical, sacred/praise and worship, musical theater, and folk/popular tunes. All concerts will be accompanied by Parish Music Director Cindi Verrill on piano.
Visit online at saintannechurchnh.org on Saturdays at 7 p.m. for “A Night Out While Staying In.”
Food pantry offers ongoing support
DERRY — The First Baptist Church Food Pantry is ready to help anyone in need of food during these challenging times.
The pantry, located at First Baptist Church, 4 Crystal Ave., #4, has stocked shelves and other items for people in need. For information, visit the pantry’s website at fbfoodpantry.org or call the office at 603-421-1897.
Library offers virtual programs
HAVERHILL — The public library is offering a variety of virtual programs. You can register for these programs at haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events.
A virtual crafters group meets Fridays from 2 to 3 p.m.
Kanopy film discussion group meets Mondays from 7 to 8 p.m.
Virtual fiction book club meets May 19 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. to discuss "Radio Girls" by Sarah-Jane Stratford. Download an audiobook copy at mvlc.overdrive.com/media/2582714.
The Get Lit group meets May 21 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. to discuss "The Leavers" by Lisa Ko. Borrow a copy at mvlc.overdrive.com/media/2922978.
Virtual lapsit on Facebook Live is every Monday at 10 a.m. This is a story hour for children.
Try Something Tuesday with features an exciting project on YouTube every Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Hands on Nature meets every Tuesday from 3 to 4 p.m. on Zoom.
HPL Radio is broadcast live every Wednesday and Friday at 3 p.m. Listen along to an award-winning chapter book and join the discussion in a live chat. Follow haverhillpl on Mixlr for more information.
Virtual preschool storytime features a fun-filled storytime for preschoolers on YouTube every Thursday at 10 a.m.