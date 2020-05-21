HAVERHILL — The Switchboard is putting a twist on the concept of promoting area artists by inviting them into its Washington Street studio while prioritizing the health of the community during this lingering coronavirus pandemic.
Through its newly launched Artist-in-Residence program, local artists will be invited to move into the studio at The Switchboard, 43 Washington St., for four-weeks at a time to create artwork, teach classes, sell products, and interact with the public during weekly Saturday open studio hours.
Participants will be required to wear masks and adhere to state-mandated social distancing guidelines while at The Switchboard.
They will be given the choice to be photographed individually inside of The Switchboard, outside along the sidewalk or through the window with zero-contact, and are invited to bring an object (inside of a plastic bag that only the participant will handle) that has been important during this time of isolation.
Please visit theswitchboardhaverhill.com to learn more about participating, virtual gallery hours and weekly brunch chats on Zoom.
The Switchboard Artist Residency Program is made possible in part by grant from the Barr Foundation, MassDevelopment / TDI Creative Catalyst Grant program, and the Haverhill Cultural Council.
YWCA releases revised list of Tribute to Women honorees
LAWRENCE — The YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts’ 37th annual Tribute to Women will go live with a virtual broadcast Tuesday, June 23, at 6:30 p.m. The internet link to join the event will be sent one week prior to the event.
The event’s diamond sponsor is Pfizer Inc. For sponsorship information, visit ywcanema.org/getting-involved/events/tribute-to-women.
Here is a revised list of the 2020 Tribute to Women honorees:
Patricia Ahern, CEO, Care Dimensions; Linda Soucy, low income energy efficiency program manager, Columbia Gas of Massachusetts; Ann Jones, president, Greater Haverhill Art Association; Margaret Glenn, program manager, Center for Corporate and Community Education at Northern Essex Community College; Julie LaFontaine, president, Open Door Gloucester; Andreina Viera, CEO, The Vieras; Karen Gomes, CEO, Home Health Foundation; Mary Lyman, director of community relations at the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center; Julia Silverio, founder, Silverio Insurance Agency; Vilma Martinez-Dominguez, city of Lawrence Community Development Director; Linda Siegenthaler, retired community advocate; Nancy Clover, president, Occupational Health Connections Inc.; Sabrina Boggio, founder, Progress Clothing; Gini Mazmann, founder and director of the Haven Project in Lynn; Paula Westmacott, vocational coordinator, Andover High School; Nancy Berry, editor, RMS Media Group (North Shore Magazine); Cheryl Parent, senior branch manager VP, Enterprise Bank; Wanda Gomez, vice president of residential services, Fidelity House CRC; Margaret Marotta, superintendent of Haverhill Public Schools; Catalina Dongo, director of human resources, UniFirst Corporation; Nancy Stager, executive vice president, Eastern Bank Foundation, and Linda Harvey, executive director of Harvey Girls Inc.
Student food distribution sites closed Monday
HAVERHILL — The city's food distribution sites will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Food sites operate at the Hunking School, Consentino School, Nettle and J.G. Whittier middle schools, the Boys & Girls Club, and the YMCA. All of the sites will provide additional meals on Friday, May 22, for the weekend and Monday.
All sites will reopen on Tuesday with their normal serving hours. As a reminder, bagged meals are available to any Haverhill child from birth to age 18. You do not have to be enrolled as a Haverhill Public Schools student to participate in the meals program.
The sites operate daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each student is entitled to one breakfast pack and one lunch pack per day. The program allows for one family member to pick up for multiple children (not all family members need to go to the pick-up site).
If you have any questions or concerns regarding food service, please ask your site workers or email zjordan@haverhill-ps.org or Anna.Perracchio@haverhill-ps.org.