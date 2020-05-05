Coping with coronavirus: Brush dump/recycling center opens

HAVERHILL — The city's brush and leaf dump and recycling center at 500 Primrose St. is now open five and a half days a week.
Under new rules, visiting the yard is by appointment only and residents entering the yard must wear face coverings. Entry will be limited to 10 vehicles at a time and activities will be monitored.
Residents must make appointments at haverhillrecycle.org.
Yard waste passes and appliance disposal fees must be purchased online because there are no hand-to-hand transactions at the yard. No sales will be done from the highway office.
Appointments can be scheduled for weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. 1 p.m., brush will be accepted, along with single-stream recycling items including cardboard, metals, appliances, mercury products, batteries, tires, TVs and propane tanks.
All leaf bags must be emptied by residents. Brush can be no longer than 4 feet, 6 inches in diameter.
For more information, visit online at haverhillrecycle.org. Anyone with questions should call 311 or the Solid Waste and Recycling Department at 978-420-3817.
Free webinars on Medicaid
HAVERHILL — Attorneys Robert Jutras and Paul Magliocchetti are hosting a free, four-part Medicaid seminar series on Facebook Live.
This first session covers Medicaid basics and is available for replay at facebook.com/234166060099849/videos/236720827387956. Learn about the Medicaid program, which assets are countable and which are not countable for purposes of qualification, and which spend-downs are permissible and won't create a look-back period resulting in disqualification. If you gift assets or do not understand allowable spend-downs under the Medicaid regulations, those assets may need to be paid back to qualify for Medicaid.
The second session is Thursday at 8:30 a.m. on Facebook Live and covers more complex Medicaid strategies, such as permissible transfers of money and real estate and is available at facebook.com/events/657819371445214.
The third session features a discussion of rentals, homes and trusts and will be held May 14 at 8:30 a.m. and is available at facebook.com/events/517082628972844.
The fourth session involves crisis Medicaid planning and will be held May 21 at 8:30 a.m. at facebook.com/events/231689981506425.
For more information, visit ssjmattorneys.com or facebook.com/SSJMattorneys
Andover High Class of 2020 events planned
ANDOVER — Andover High School Principal Philip Conrad and senior class advisors have announced updates to year-end events for the graduating class of 2020.
"These events mark new beginnings for our students and reinforce a well deserved sense of accomplishment," Conrad said. "We are all very deeply disappointed, but are embracing the idea that these celebrations can still be awesome, inclusive and as unique as the Class of 2020."
Senior Week in-person events scheduled for the week of May 25 are canceled. A virtual Senior Week is planned for the week of May 25.
Graduation will likely be a virtual event. School administrators are also preparing for a virtual ceremony that will uphold and maintain many of the cherished community traditions Andover students expect at their graduation.
There is ongoing planning for students and their families to take photos in their caps and gown and receive their yearbooks and other class mementos on campus in the near future. This on-campus photo event will involve a high degree of planning and collaboration with the Andover Health Division and Police Department in order to stagger students and families to ensure appropriate social distancing measures and safety for staff involved. Details and coordination of this event are complex and being developed.
Seniors and their families are welcome to provide suggestions on virtual class events and the elements of a graduation ceremony that seniors would most like to preserve. A survey has been sent to members of the Class of 2020.
One Haverhill Fund launched
HAVERHILL — Haverhill community leaders have launched the One Haverhill Fund to provide emergency assistance to individuals and families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The One Haverhill Fund was convened by state Rep. Andy Vargas and established by community leaders including Mayor James Fiorentini, state Rep. Christina Minicucci, the Greater Haverhill Chamber, Community Action Inc., Emmaus, Haverhill food pantries, and United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley.
The fund will focus on providing basic needs for families and cover costs such as rent, food, utilities, internet connectivity, childcare, medications, and other basic necessities. Priority will be given to those who are most economically vulnerable to the COVID-19 crisis. All donations will be collected by United Way and distributed by established Haverhill nonprofit organizations with a track record of administering assistance funds.
To kick off the effort, United Way provided $50,000 to Emmaus and Community Action Inc. In addition to launching the One Haverhill Fund, United Way’s COVID relief efforts have supported UTEC and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill.
All gifts are tax-deductible and 100% of the proceeds will go to individuals seeking assistance.
To donate, visit unitedwaymassbay.org/covid-19/local-funds/haverhill or send a check to United Way of Massachusetts Bay, PO Box 51381, Boston, MA 02205-1381. Please make checks out to “United Way of Massachusetts Bay” and include “The One Haverhill Fund” in the memo area.
Lawrence DPW workers celebrated
LAWRENCE — Fifty employees in the city's Department of Public Works were recently treated to a free meal from Culpeppers Pub & Grill.
The Boston Celtics, on behalf of the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, and Vistaprint, partnered with Culpeppers Pub & Grill, whose owners Jimmy and Tiffany Tringale are Celtics season ticket-holders, are providing meals to DPW workers as part of the Food for Heroes campaign.
The Celtics and Vistaprint purchased meals from Culpeppers Pub & Grill, which prepared and delivered the food to essential employees working for the DPW.
This marks the third segment of the nine-week program aimed at supporting local restaurants while also providing meals to a wide range of front-line workers and those most heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic throughout New England.