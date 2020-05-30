HAVERHILL — Common Ground Cafe and Food Pantry on Winter Street was recently awarded a $100,000 grant from the Cummings Foundation’s $20 Million Grant Program. The grant is payable in installments of $25,000 per year for four years.
“The funding from the Cummings Foundation has come at a crucial time for our growing organization,” Common Ground Director Ron Mills said. "We share food through cafe meals, our monthly food pantry program, the elderly Brown Bag program, and emergency food packages for our clients, including seniors, homeless people, low-income households and children. The Cummings grant will make all the difference."
Mills said the grant will help provide meals and food distribution services while Common Ground completes final rehabilitation activities at its new location at 194 Winter St.
The Cummings $20 Million Grant Program supports Massachusetts nonprofits that are based in and primarily serve Middlesex, Essex and Suffolk counties. The Foundation aims to give back in the area where it owns commercial buildings, all of which are managed at no cost to the Foundation by its affiliate, Cummings Properties. Founded in 1970 by Bill Cummings, the Woburn-based commercial real estate firm leases and manages 10 million square feet of debt-free space, the majority of which exclusively benefits the Foundation.
The Complete list of 130 grant winners is available at CummingsFoundation.org.
Ozzie's Kids awarded $100,000 Cummings Foundation grant
HAVERHILL — The Ozzie's Kids program of giving founded by the late Haverhill Police Detective Osmond "Ozzie" Hardy was recently awarded a $100,000 grant from the Cummings Foundation’s $20 Million Grant Program. The grant is payable in installments of $25,000 a year for four years.
As a result of the grant, Ozzie's Kids will be able to fulfill many of the Christmas wish lists that may have gone unfulfilled this year due to COVID-19, organizer Khristina Hardy said.
Prior to his death in April 2019, Khristina's father was seen among many in the city as "Haverhill's Santa," because he would supply gifts to kids in need on Dec. 25. Now, his daughter says, the mission continues even in times of crisis.
"We have been really struggling with how we were going to complete gift requests this year, as we are guessing our list will grow with so many people out of work due to COVID-19," Khristina Hardy said. "I'm relieved to know we can carry on my parents' vision that no child should do without especially on Christmas morning."
Each year, the group selects 1,000 children to receive gifts totaling using money collected through fundraisers and community donations of toys. Ozzie's Kids also hosts a special day with Santa where he comes to Haverhill to greet good boys and girls where additional toys are distributed, Hardy said.
Bread & Roses awarded $15,000 grant
LAWRENCE — The Bread & Roses community kitchen was recently awarded a $15,000 grant from the Essex County Community Foundation's COVID-19 Response Fund. The grant will help strengthen Bread & Roses' food outreach programs.
Bread & Roses meets the skyrocketing need by distributing thousands of pounds of bulk food and meals each week to agencies serving the homeless, immigrants, seniors, and other at-risk populations of Lawrence and surrounding communities. In partnership with local churches, food donations are distributed directly to individuals and families — without long lines or paperwork, Bread & Roses officials said.
Upon re-opening, Bread & Roses will continue to provide critical food support to partner organizations facing an increased demand as well as to individuals and families referred to Bread & Roses during and after the COVID 19 health crisis.
Bread & Roses is shoring up resources to meet an unprecedented demand for critical supports. The impact of this health crisis will last throughout the upcoming year — and the demand for pantry orders, bulk food, hygiene supplies, clothes and access to laundry services will continue to skyrocket.
To donate to the Bread & Roses COVID-19 Response Appeal, visit: secure.givelively.org/donate/bread-roses-inc/covid-19-response-efforts.
Visit the Essex County Community Foundation at eccf.org. Visit Bread & Roses at breadandroseslawrence.org.