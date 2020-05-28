GROVELAND — Phoenix Rising United Church of Christ, in partnership with Groveland Congregational Church UCC, will continue to host drive-in services on Sundays at 10 a.m., until the end of July, and possibly later.
Services are held at 10 a.m. in the Groveland Congregational Church parking lot, 4 King St., Groveland, and are conducted by the Rev. Chris Hart, pastor of Groveland Congregational, and the Rev. Donna Spencer Collins, pastor of Phoenix Rising, which is now based at Groveland Congregational Church. The parking lot can accommodate more than 50 vehicles.
During the services, attendees stay in their vehicles and can watch the two pastors, who are usually on an outdoor stage, and listen via FM 90.3 on their car radios.
"We are doing what we can to help people social distance and to connect in some meaningful way with God and each other," Spencer Collins said. "Like many religious organizations, we are thinking outside the box.''
Car dealership gives $12,750 to veterans group
HAVERHILL — AutoFair Subaru in Haverhill recently presented a check for $12,750 to Veterans Northeast Outreach Center to support services for veterans and their families.
Michael Perry, general manager of AutoFair Subaru, said the donation was the result of Subaru’s annual Share the Love Event in which participating retailers have donated more than $145 million to charities.
"Customers picked one of five local charities, and many of them chose VNOC," Perry said. "It’s a wonderful program and a way for us to give back."
According to VNOC’s John Ford, who accepted the check behalf of the nonprofit agency, the donation has been put to immediate use.
"These unrestricted funds are so important, because we can apply them directly to services for veterans and their families, including food, household items and so much more," he said. "Mike and his team have been supportive of our mission for years — and it means so much, especially now.”
Founded in 1985, VNOC provides basic food and shelter, housing, advocacy, counseling, peer support, case management, employment and education to veterans and their families throughout Essex, Middlesex and Barnstable counties. Visit online at vneoc.org.
Cultural Council seeks members
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Cultural Council is seeking residents to become active members of its committee.
The Cultural Council provides grants to cultural programs such as school field trips, after school programs, concerts, festivals, lectures, theater, dance, art, music and film.
For more information, email haverhill.grants@gmail.com. The Haverhill Cultural Council is a local agency funded by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
Masks given to child care providers
LAWRENCE — Days after delivering 4,000 masks to the Holyoke Soldiers Home, Congressman Joe Kennedy III delivered another 11,000 masks to the Service Employees International Union in Lawrence to be distributed to hundreds of in-home child care providers across Massachusetts.
Donated by SharkNinja, the masks will be used to protect the health of children, staff members and volunteers.
"It isn’t just SEIU 509 workers who are on the front lines of our nation’s battle against COVID-19, it’s their families and loved ones too," Kennedy said. "These masks will help ensure the health and wellbeing of SEIU 509’s workers, staff, volunteers and relatives, as well as the children they care for. Just like all aspects of our nation’s recovery, these efforts will be driven by active, compassionate members of our community like SharkNinja.''
Celina Reyes, an SEIU 509 family child care provider in Lawrence, thanked Kennedy on behalf of hundreds of child care providers across the state.
"We owe a debt of gratitude to Congressman Kennedy and his team for the generous donation of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment)," she said. "As an independent child care provider, it is my responsibility to make sure my business has PPE. Congressman Kennedy heard our worries and acted quickly to help us out."
Israel Pierre, Treasurer of SEIU Local 509, said family child care providers around Massachusetts are caring for the children of our front-line workers.
"Their priority should be our kids, not worrying about how to find PPE for their small business," Pierre said. "This generous donation from Congressman Kennedy will put our providers minds at ease, and we could not be more grateful."