ANDOVER — The town's Farmers Market is open for the season.
The market is located at 41 Central St. and is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The outdoor market is following COVID-19 guidelines from the Andover Board of Health and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
The market has been scaled back to account for social distancing and customers and vendors must wear masks. Customers are asked to not linger and to shop alone if possible. Pets are not allowed. A list of regulations are posted at the market.
Although there is no live entertainment this season or community activities as were originally planned, the market offers locally grown/made food and artisan products with from local vendors.
Andover’s Fourth of July fireworks postponed
ANDOVER — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the town’s Fourth of July fireworks have been postponed to Sept. 4.
A statement from town officials says the Sept. 4 fireworks will allow residents to “celebrate the end of summer as a community.''
Free dinners offered
HAVERHILL — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill is providing free grab-and-go dinners this summer for all children in Haverhill up to age 18, in front of the club, 55 Emerson St.
The meals are being prepared in the club’s kitchen.
The dinners are available weekdays from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The club’s summer camp, Camp Tasker in Newton, New Hampshire, opens July 6 and runs for seven weeks. Campers will be provided with breakfast and lunch. The camp expects to open at half capacity initially, but hopes to invite more kids as the summer progresses.
Drive an Army tank
HUDSON — Visitors to the educational nonprofit American Heritage Museum in Hudson, Massachusetts, are being offered an opportunity to connect with the World War II era by driving a legendary Sherman or Chaffee tank.
Now through October, the museum is offering tank driving programs at its tank training area in Hudson.
A donation of a sizable amount is required.
For more information, visit online at americanheritagemuseum.org/tank-driving-experiences or call 978-562-9182.
Parish fundraiser enters second phase
HAVERHILL — The Catholic Archdiocese of Boston has announced a second phase for “90-Days Now, For Your Parish,” a parish support initiative recently boosted by a $100,000 matching pledge from an anonymous donor.
During the first phase of the program, the Archdiocese noted that more than $450,000 in gifts and pledges were raised from 1,500 donors, benefiting 236 parishes which have experienced reduced offertories due to the pandemic. People's donations go directly to the parish of their choice.
This new phase has a goal of reaching $1 million with the assistance of a matching pledge from an anonymous donor. The hope is to raise an additional $450,000 for a total of $900,000. For every $2 raised above the $700,000 level, the donor will match it with a $1 contribution, up to $100,000, potentially bringing the overall total raised to $1 million.
“We have been inspired by the tremendous dedication and commitment of our priests, parish staffs, deacons, religious and laity to meeting the pastoral needs of our parishes,” said Cardinal Sean O’Malley. “Today, more than ever, we need everyone’s help as we face the immediate and long-term needs of parish life.”
To donate to your parish, visit online at bostoncatholic.org and click on the “Donate” button.
Library offering virtual programs
HAVERHILL — The public library is offering a variety of virtual programs in July.
You can get more information and register for these programs at haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events.
A virtual program on July 16 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. features Jeff Belanger, one of New England’s premiere storytellers. Belanger seeks out history, folklore, ghosts, monsters and legends all over the world and in your backyard. Based on Belanger's popular weekly podcast and his Emmy-nominated television series on PBS and Amazon Prime, the program presents highlights from his own adventures and work.
For more information, contact Brendan Kieran at 978-373-1586, ext. 608, or email bkieran@haverhillpl.org.