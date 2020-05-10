HAVERHILL — The city has cancelled its in-person Memorial Day activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cancellations primarily affect the annual Memorial Day Parade and the ceremony at the conclusion of the parade at Linwood Cemetery.
Mayor James Fiorentini and Veterans Services Officer Amanda Buckley are working with local veterans groups to plan a remote celebration on Memorial Day, May 25, to honor servicemen and servicewoman who paid the ultimate price for freedom.
"It is unfortunate that the COVID-19 pandemic does not allow us to come together as a community to honor our fallen heroes as we have traditionally done," Fiorentini said. "We must put the safety of the public first right now, but please keep our veterans and their families in your thoughts and prayers and please honor our American flag and those who defend it this Memorial Day."
As is tradition, veterans and volunteers will place American flags on the gravestones of deceased veterans prior to Memorial Day. Buckley is organizing the effort to decorate gravestones following social distancing guidelines. Anyone who would like to participate is asked to email her at abuckley@cityofhaverhill.com.
VFW Post 29 Junior Vice Commander Donald Jarvis encourages residents to do whatever they can to show their appreciation for veterans, including displaying flags and decorating their homes, doors and windows with homemade patriotic signs and messages from May 25 to July 4.
Andover cancels Memorial Day Parade
ANDOVER — Due to the coronavirus crisis, the town has canceled its Memorial Day Parade.
Mark Comeiro, director of veteran services, said organizers will get an early start on planning for next year's parade and that more information will be announced in September.
Kingston plans rolling Memorial Day Parade
KINGSTON — The Kingston Veterans Club will organize a rolling, vehicle-only Memorial Day parade at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 25.
The parade will start at Town Hall and end on North Road just outside the fence at Greenwood Cemetery. There, the club plans to hold a short Memorial Day ceremony.
Participants and observers must continue to practice social distancing and wear masks.
The route this year is different from previous years: From Town Hall, participants will head across the street to Kingston Pizza, left on West Main Street, right on Rockrimmon Road, left onto Ball Road all the way to Danville Road, left onto Danville Road, left to Main Street, following West Main Street past Carriage Town Plaza to Church Street, and left onto North Road, parking at Greenwood Cemetery.
For more information contact Jim Voss 603-702-1627 or Mark Pearson 603-571-0205
Pizza and grocery card distribution
LAWRENCE — Bertucci's restaurants and the Pedro Martinez Foundation recently joined forces to deliver pizza and grocery store gift cards to more than 500 families in need, as well as to medical staff and first responders in surrounding communities in Greater Boston.
The first food donation happened last week in Lawrence.
"Unfortunately, there are so many families that aren’t getting the food and resources they need right now because of this pandemic,” said Martinez, former star pitcher for the Red Sox. "The Pedro Martinez Foundation and Bertucci’s are here to help lighten the load that families are feeling by providing them pizza and grocery gift cards."
"It is a tremendous opportunity for Bertucci’s to partner with a true hero on and off the field to give back to our shared community, as it means so much to both of us” said Robert Earl, owner of Bertucci's. "We want to do everything we can to aid in helping the families in our communities that are suffering the toughest blows due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and hopefully spread love through pizza."
Pizza time for area senior citizens
LAWRENCE — Through #pizzawithapurpose, Sal’s Pizza partnered with Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore to support the elderly residents, who are particularly vulnerable during this pandemic, by safely providing meals.
Recently, Sal’s donated and delivered more than 340 fresh pizzas to senior centers in North Andover, Lawrence, Rowley, Georgetown, West Newbury, Lowell and Middleton.
"During this pandemic, many of the older adults we serve face unprecedented challenges getting food," said Joan Hatem Roy, CEO of Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore. “The demands are greater than any one organization can meet. Having a strong community partner like Sal’s means that more people will be fed and perhaps have a bit more brightness in their day."
More than 170 pizzas were recently delivered directly to seniors at St. Alfio’s housing in Lawrence for lunch and were still warm when they arrived. Another 25 pizzas were delivered to Fountain Drive Housing in North Andover.
Sal's also recently delivered more than 200 slices of pizza to the overnight staff at the Boston Medical Center to thank the doctors, nurses, and hospital workers for their dedication and hard work. Since the COVID pandemic started, Sal’s Pizza has donated more than 988 pizzas to groups including Lawrence General Hospital, Elder Services and local police and fire departments.