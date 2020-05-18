HAMPSTEAD — Saint Anne Parish is presenting Livestream concerts on the parish website every Saturday at 7 p.m. in May and June.
The concerts feature talented parishioners who sing and play various genres of music, including classical, sacred/praise and worship, musical theater, and folk/popular tunes. All concerts will be accompanied by Parish Music Director Cindi Verrill on piano.
Visit online at saintannechurchnh.org on Saturdays at 7 p.m. for “A Night Out While Staying In.”
Town Hall offers updates
LONDONDERRY — Town Hall remains closed to the public but is still operating as a “virtual” town hall as officials continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation.
Most transactions can be done online or arranged via phone, email or drop box. Questions will continue to be answered via phone or email.
As a last resort, residents can schedule an appointment with the appropriate town personnel to complete a transaction.
The police and fire departments continue to serve residents on a “business as usual” basis. Residents are asked to keep all non-emergency calls to a minimum.
Anyone with a non-emergency COVID-19 related question can call 211, a state hotline staffed at all hours. If calling 911, please describe all symptoms and specify whether you or anyone in your home is under quarantine or awaiting COVID-19 test results so first responders can be prepared with the necessary protective gear.
If someone is awaiting a pending COVID-19 test result or is under quarantine, contact the Fire Department to let first responders know in the event of a medical emergency. Please use the “Special Medical Information Sheet” on the Fire Department webpage under “Forms and Documents" to alert first responders to other specific needs. All information provided is kept confidential.
Celebrating Children's Center director
KINGSTON — The Board of Directors of the Kingston Children’s Center are celebrating the dedication and care for the center's children, families, and staff by the center's Executive Director Jemima Chapman.
Board President Donna Meuse said that during the center's closure as a result of COVID-19, Chapman has devoted herself to maintaining contact with and supporting families and staff.
Chapman's efforts include establishing a meal program so children have access to healthy meals and are in touch with their school. She does the shopping, cooking, and serving of breakfasts and lunches to participating families.
Educational lead Ann Kimball has created weekly curriculum packets for participating families.
Chapman is revising the staff and family handbooks and other materials needed to maintain the center's accreditation.
"We are fortunate to have her as our executive director and cannot praise her enough," Meuse said about Chapman.
Parkland seeks plasma donors
DERRY — Parkland Medical Center is participating in a national study to determine if plasma from convalescent or recovered COVID-19 patients may benefit people hospitalized with severe or life-threatening cases of the virus.
As part of the effort, Parkland seeks eligible volunteers from the Greater Derry region to donate plasma to help current patients.
To date, there is no proven therapy for individuals who are diagnosed with COVID-19, but there is a history of successful viral infection treatment using convalescent plasma. After someone is infected with a virus like COVID-19 and recovers, their blood contains antibodies that their immune system produced to help them fight off the virus. Infusing this plasma into patients who are facing severe cases of COVID-19 might result in their immune systems more effectively fighting the virus.
The success of the study hinges on the continued collection of plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients. People who tested positive for COVID-19 and have since tested negative can help by donating plasma through the American Red Cross or another local donation center. To find out more about the donation process, eligibility and where to donate in Derry, call the COVID-19 Plasma Phone Line at 833-582-1971.