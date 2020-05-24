CONCORD, N.H. — U.S. Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen will host a telephone town hall Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., to answer questions from Granite Staters about the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing efforts to provide relief to individuals and small businesses.
As part of their efforts to combat COVID-19, Hassan and Shaheen have helped to pass multiple bipartisan response packages, which are now law, that address public health and economic challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, including direct payments and expanded unemployment benefits for individuals, support for small businesses, funding to expand COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, and additional support for hospitals and health care providers.
Granite Staters who would like to participate in the telephone town hall can sign up at Hassan.senate.gov/live or call Hassan’s office at 603-622-2204. Individuals who sign up will then receive a phone call in order to join the town hall live. The telephone town hall will also be live-streamed at Hassan.senate.gov/live.
UTEC expands food deliveries
LAWRENCE — As the state begins to re-open, UTEC (United Teen Equality Center) is committed to safely bringing its young adults back into onsite programming to keep working towards their goals.
Now, the organization that serves at-risk youths in Lowell, Lawrence and Haverhill is preparing to provide more than 1,000 nutritious meals for free that will be distributed to families and seniors facing food insecurity in the Merrimack Valley and beyond. Additionally, the organization will be delivering prepared meals to frontline workers.
The organization is seeking corporate sponsors for its "Madd Love Meals" program that provides free nutritious prepared meals for UTEC young adults, their families, and for neighbors most impacted by COVID-19 in the communities served.
To sponsor a week or a month of kitchen operations or if you know of senior communities or low-income families that could benefit from emergency food assistance, call 978-856-3902, email info@utecinc.org or visit online at utecinc.org or utecinc.org/get-involved/donate.
A Little Easier Recovery awarded Cummings Grant
LAWRENCE — The Lawrence-based organization, A Little Easier Recovery is one of 130 local nonprofits to receive grants of $100,000 to $500,000 each through Cummings Foundation’s $20 Million Grant Program. The Foundation has now awarded more than $280 million to greater Boston nonprofits.
The mission of A Little Easier Recovery is to empower cancer patients to regain their dignity and control and lead a better quality of life through all phases of their cancer treatment and recovery.
"This grant will support A Little Easier Recovery’s free program for cancer patients, providing innovative tools to help manage their diagnosis, tools that are hospital endorsed and designed by a patient for a patient," said Maureen Cardinal, executive director of A Little Easier Recovery.
The Cummings grant program supports Massachusetts nonprofits that are based in and primarily serve Middlesex, Essex, and Suffolk counties. Founded in 1970 by Bill Cummings, the Woburn-based commercial real estate firm leases and manages 10 million square feet of debt-free space, the majority of which exclusively benefits the Foundation.
The complete list of 130 grant winners is available at CummingsFoundation.org.
The new and significantly updated 6th edition of Cummings' book, “Starting Small and Making It Big: Hands-On Lessons in Entrepreneurship and Philanthropy” is available on Amazon or cummings.com/book.
NECC offers micro internships
HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College’s Career Services is now offering micro-internships, which are short-term, paid professional assignments carried out remotely over 15 to 40 hours.
"These micro-internships will give students supplemental income and valuable skills quickly, while providing local and national employers with help on special projects,” said Ashley Moore, the college's director of career services.
The college is partnering with three local chambers — Merrimack Valley, Greater Haverhill, and Greater Newburyport — to expand opportunities for students, and with Parker Dewey, a micro-internship consulting company to offer this service.
Companies that are interested in learning more about micro-internships and how to post assignments can attend a virtual information session on June 2 at 12:30 p.m. Employers can register at info.parkerdewey.com/necc-micro-internship-webinar or by contacting Moore at amoore@necc.mass.edu or 978-556-3946.
All Northern Essex students and alumni will have access to the website and be eligible to apply for micro-internships. When posted, the micro-internships will include details as well as the pay for the project. Students and alumni can open an account at info.parkerdewey.com/necc.mass.