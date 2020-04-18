HAVERHILL — Common Ground box truck driver Daryl Marsh made a trip to Gillette Stadium on April 15 to pick up about three tons of dairy items and fresh produce donated by the New England Patriots to help restock Haverhill's food pantries.
Bill LaPierre, director of the Sacred Hearts food pantry and a member of Sacred Hearts St. Vincent de Paul Society, made the arrangements. Common Ground used its box truck for the pickup with help from Marsh and two volunteers. Sacred Hearts, Somebody Cares New England, the Salvation Army, Presidential Gardens and Common Ground food pantries all benefited from the donation for distribution to the community, LaPierre said.
In addition to the donation by the Patriots organization, the people of Haverhill have been stepping up with donations of food items as the Sacred Hearts pantry and other pantries in the city experience a heavy demand during the crisis.
Free webcast seminars offered
HAVERHILL — UMass Lowell's iHub at Harbor Place is offering a variety of free, live webcasts.
The American Happiness Project - The Science of Happiness webcast takes place Monday, April 20, at noon. The presentation is designed to help viewers discover the simple neuroscience behind why they feel stress, worry and self doubt.
Reclaiming Career and Productivity Through Mindfulness, Part 1, is Tuesday, April 28, at noon. Part 2 is Tuesday, May 12, at 11:30 a.m.
Manage Your Business Remotely in Times of Uncertainty is Wednesday, May 6, at noon.
Fearlessness as a Daily Practice is Thursday, May 14, at noon.
How Analytics and Big Data are Influencing the World Around Us is Wednesday, May 20, at 6 p.m.
For more information or to register, visit online at uml.edu/Innovation-Hub/News-Events.
Bank is conduit for $15M in stimulus loans
HAVERHILL — Haverhill Bank announced it has processed millions of dollars in funding aimed at supporting local businesses and reducing employee layoffs during COVID-19-related lockdowns.
As a longtime participating lender in U.S. Small Business Administration programs, the bank was prepared to help when Congress approved the Paycheck Protection Program, bank officials said.
The PPP, as it is known, was the centerpiece of a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus package and converts many loans into outright grants. Haverhill Bank President and CEO Thomas Mortimer said his institution has already funded $15 million to local businesses.
On the day the program launched two weeks ago, Mortimer said, Haverhill Bank was already coaching businesses remotely and participating in a webinar. As a result, it received more than 160 applications and $34 million in requests.
The program allows businesses to keep paying employees or bring back laid off workers. For the kinds of small businesses served by Haverhill Bank, most businesses won’t have to repay the loan if they keep workers on the payroll.
Mortimer said Congress allocated $349 billion and the bank processed loans all the way up until the time the current round of funding ran out Thursday.
“This program will save many businesses from continued hardship and will benefit many who are unemployed,” Mortimer said.