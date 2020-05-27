The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume non-urgent and elective procedures, increasing the demand for blood products. Blood donors are urgently needed to make donation appointments to prevent another shortage like the one that occurred at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, Red Cross officials said.
Now through May 31, those who give blood will receive a free "We’re All in This Together" Red Cross T-shirt, by mail, while supplies last.
From June 1 to June 30, those who give blood will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email, thanks to Amazon.
Local blood donation opportunities are available as follows:
Londonderry: May 28 from 3 to 8 p.m. and June 9 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Londonderry High School, 295 Mammoth Road.
Methuen: June 1 and June 11, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 462 Broadway.
Plaistow: June 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Plaistow Community YMCA, 175 Plaistow Road.
Haverhill: June 8 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Hunking School, 480 S. Main St.
Andover: June 10 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Saint Augustine Church, 35 Essex St., and June 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge, 7 High St.
Derry: June 10 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Calvary Bible Church of Derry, 145 Hampstead Road.
Pelham: June 11 from 1 to 6 p.m. at St. Patrick's Parish Hall, 12 Main St.
Windham: June 11 from 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Matthew Church, 2 Searles Road.
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate in the weeks and months ahead by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Concerts to be live streamed
LONDONDERRY — The Londonderry Arts Council plans to stream live concerts in place of its summer series on the Town Common.
Performances will be broadcast on Facebook at facebook.com/ConcertsOnTheCommon.
A listing of local restaurants will be featured during the broadcasts. Offered full or partial donation refunds under the circumstances, most sponsors told the Arts Council to use their funds as needed. For a full list of 2020 sponsors, visit Londonderryartscouncil.org/sponsors.
The first performance is Monday, June 1, from 7 to 8 p.m. and features the Londonderry High and Middle School Music Showcase with the Jazz Lab, Rock Orchestra and Jazz Ensemble groups
For the remainder of the season, “UnCommon” concerts will stream live on Wednesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. on Facebook.
Concerts on the Common are provided by the Londonderry Arts Council whose mission is to enrich Londonderry’s quality of life by promoting cultural arts in the community.
For more information contact Stephen Lee at stephenl.nh@gmail.com.
The city's first responders participated in dozens of parades
HAVERHILL — After nine weeks of helping children celebrate their birthdays with car parades featuring police and firefighter escorts, the city's first responders must return to their regular duties as the city begins to slowly reopen. As of May 17, the city is no longer accepting new requests for parade escorts.
Both departments took part in about 60 parades, which usually featured several police vehicles with sirens blazing and a fire truck with firefighters waving to the birthday boys and girls as the vehicles passed by in these moving celebrations.
A few parades were for adults. One was for a women who was turning 103 and another was for a 60th wedding anniversary.
"There had been occasions where an emergency occurred and either police or fire could not participate," said police Sgt. Kevin Lynch, who was in charge of organizing these first responder escorts.
Lynch said the coronavirus pandemic has been difficult on society as the restrictions set by the state have affected everyone, especially children.
"I believe that by participating in these parades it showed the community that the officers and firefighters really care," he said. "It has allowed the community to see the police and fire department in a different role."
Lynch said that for police and firefighters, taking part in these parades was a new role for both departments.
"Both police officers and firefighters get into this line of work to help people and to help their community," he said. "Community outreach is important to both departments and what better way to put a smile on people’s faces during this difficult time. Every police officer and firefighter who participated in the parades were happy that that they could make a difference in a positive way to the community."