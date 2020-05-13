HAVERHILL — State Reps. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, Paul Tucker, D-Salem, and Carlos Gonzalez, D-Springfield, are challenging each other to a friendly competition to increase census participation rates in their three communities.
The men are pushing their residents to be counted in the federal census, and the city with the highest census participation rate on May 15 will win the challenge. Two representatives will then purchase $500 each worth of takeout from a local restaurant in the winning city as a reward, which they say will likely be donated to front-line crisis workers.
"The great thing about this challenge is that every community will ultimately win," Vargas said. "The city with the highest response rate will see a boost to their restaurants and front-line workers, but every community will benefit from increased engagement and census response rates."
The federal census is required by law to be held every 10 years, and the results decide how to divvy up over $800 billion from the federal government across the country. The census could be a key method of deciding how stimulus and recovery money will be spent over the next few years.
Essex County Summer Youth Leadership Academy canceled
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Essex County Sheriff’s Department is cancelling this summer’s Youth Leadership Academy.
Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger determined that canceling this academy was the safest thing to.
“This was by no means an easy decision," he said. "We know the great and positive impact the Youth Leadership Academy has with our at-risk youth. It’s also a program we very much enjoy, and our staff values the time spent with these kids."
The Essex County Youth Leadership Academy is a nonprofit educational service that provides a structured youth diversion program for at-risk children ages 8 to 15.
This free summer academy incorporates a variety of game and team-building exercises to teach valuable life lessons, including CPR, Internet safety, anti-bullying, and drug and alcohol awareness.
"We very much look forward to being able to get back out there next summer and work with these kids to help them on a positive life path," Coppinger said.
College admissions in the age of coronavirus
DANVILLE — Nancy Steenson of Danville is hosting ongoing Zoom presentations titled "College Admissions in the Age of Coronavirus."
This resource is geared to students in grades eight to 11 and their parents. In addition to presenting ways for students to stand out in the college admissions process, Steenson will discuss how colleges evaluate students in this new and changing COVID-19 landscape.
These Zoom presentations are free to attend. For details, visit online at steensoncollegecoach.com/events.
City police to receive $102K from CARES Act
HAVERHILL — Congresswoman Lori Trahan, D-Westford announced $102,146 from the CARES Act for the Haverhill Police Department.
The money was disbursed by the Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance to support the department’s efforts to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19.
"Our police officers are on the front line of this public health crisis – asked to go above and beyond the call of duty every day," Trahan said. "They are our local heroes, and this funding will ensure they have the equipment and support they need to do their jobs as safely as possible."
Mayor James Fiorentini noted that Congress continues its work on providing relief to the American people.
"We must ensure that our brave police officers, firefighters, EMTs, health care and emergency workers have everything they need to fight this pandemic and protect our communities," Fiorentini said. "These funds are urgently needed for our front-line police officers and we appreciate Congresswoman’s Trahan’s successful efforts on behalf of the city and people of Haverhill.
"It has been a top priority of my administration to make sure all our public safety and municipal workers as well as our residents have access to face masks and other PPE to make sure they are protected," Fiorentini added. "These funds will go a long way to achieving this goal."
Hospice House opens COVID-19 unit
HAVERHILL — Home Health Foundation, a Lawrence-based nonprofit organization, has opened a special unit at High Pointe House in Haverhill for patients with COVID-19.
This acute care hospice unit provides a home-like alternative to hospitalization for those requiring specialized end-of-life care.
The first of its kind in the region, the unit is separate from other patient areas within High Pointe House. Health care professionals caring for end-of-life patients who are also COVID-19 positive are outfitted with protective personal equipment, including an N95 mask, face shield, gloves and gown, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In addition to the enhancements in care offered at High Pointe House, both home health and hospice care community clinicians are effectively utilizing technological advances in patients’ homes.
The use of telehealth has been greatly expanded to closely support individuals healing at home and in hospice care during this pandemic. As a result, Home Health Foundation’s clinicians have distributed numerous tablets to supplement in-person care with video visits, as well as link patients with family members, music therapists, social workers, chaplains and others.
To learn more about Home Health Foundation services or to arrange for care, call 800-333-4799 or visit homehealthfoundation.org.