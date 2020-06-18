HAVERHILL — Team Haverhill has cancelled the 2020 River Ruckus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A subcommittee had been working for the last two months in anticipation of celebrating the River Ruckus’ 10th anniversary in September.
Since 2010, tens of thousands of attendees have enjoyed the classic car show, children’s activities, local food, beer garden, local and national music acts and the biggest fireworks display north of Boston. It has become the most popular festival in the city.
“Our subcommittee of incredibly hard working volunteers were determined to make this year’s festival the best ever,” said River Ruckus Chair Joe LeBlanc. “Unfortunately, the pandemic presented us with too many public health challenges. Regretfully, it’s just not possible to do it this year, but we’re looking forward to seeing everyone in 2021.”
YWCA Tribute to Women to go live
LAWRENCE — The 37th Annual YWCA Tribute to Women awards luncheon held each year at the Andover Country Club has been re-imagined as a virtual live stream event to be held Tuesday, June 23, at 6 p.m.
A link to the event is available at facebook.com/YWCANortheasternMassachusetts.
The YWCA will honor 22 outstanding women from the Merrimack Valley, Southern New Hampshire and the North Shore. These women come from various backgrounds and serve their community on boards of directors, committees and advisory boards, YWCA officials said.
State Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, will be the event's mistress of ceremonies. The event's diamond sponsor is Pfizer and all money raised from the evening will benefit the 26 YWCA programs serving more than 15,000 women, children and families throughout Merrimack Valley, New Hampshire and the North Shore.
"I am always amazed by everything these women have accomplished," said YWCA Executive Director Susan Staples. "We have honored hundreds of women over the past 37 years and each year I am more amazed."
The Tribute to Women serves as the YWCA's major fundraising event and supports domestic violence, childcare, teens parenting, emergency shelters, transitional housing, enrichment, early learning, after school programs, summer camp and more.
If you wish to donate, please visit online at ywcanema.org.
Video premier of 'Our City'
HAVERHILL — The premiere of “Our City — The People Who Keep It Moving,” a collection of videos and images showing the community’s commitment to resilience, kindness, and hard work during the COVID-19 crisis will be presented during a free, live watch party on Friday, June 19, from 7 to 8 p.m. on HC Media Channel 22 and live via the HC Media and Haverhill.biz Facebook pages.
This collaborative video was created by Haverhill.biz and HC Media to showcase the businesses and people who make the city move, including artists, nonprofits, gym owners, musicians, small business owners, makers, service providers, bankers, and others.
To register, visit eventbrite.com and search for “Haverhill watch party.”
Salem blood drive planned
SALEM, N.H. — The town's fire and police departments will host their biannual Red Cross blood drive Friday, June 26, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, 37 Main St.
Appointments can be made online at redcrossblood.org (enter zip code 03079) or by calling 1-800-733-2767.