The YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts' 37th Annual Tribute to Women will go live with a virtual broadcast Tuesday, June 23, at 6:30 p.m.
The internet link to join the event will be sent one week prior to the event.
Since 1983, the YWCA’s Tribute to Women awards luncheon has recognized more than 1,200 Merrimack Valley and North Shore women leaders from business and community organizations. Women honored come from all walks of life. Their contributions are varied, and all are remarkable in their own way.
"Again this year, we have a marvelous group of 22 honorees, representing more than 11 industries," said YWCA Executive Director Susan Staples. "Clearly, there is no shortage of talented, committed women making an impact within our service area."
The event's diamond sponsor is Pfizer Inc. For sponsorship information, visit ywcanema.org/getting-involved/events/tribute-to-women.
The 2020 Tribute to Women honorees are: Ann Jones, president, Greater Haverhill Art Association; Margaret Glenn, program manager, Center for Corporate and Community Education at Northern Essex Community College; Julie LaFontaine, president, Open Door Gloucester; Andreina Viera, CEO, The Vieras; Karen Gomes, CEO, Home Health Foundation; Mary Lyman, director of community relations, Greater Lawrence Family Health Center; Julia Silverio, founder, Silverio Insurance Agency; Vilma Martinez-Dominguez, Lawrence community development director; Linda Siegenthaler, retired community advocate; Nancy Clover, president, Occupational Health Connections Inc.; Sabrina Boggio, founder, Progress Clothing; Gini Mazmann, founder and director, the Haven Project in Lynn; Paula Westmacott, vocational coordinator, Andover High School; Nancy Berry, editor, RMS Media Group (North Shore Magazine); Cheryl Parent, senior branch manager vice president, Enterprise Bank; Wanda Gomez, vice president of residential services, Fidelity House CRC; Linda Soucy, low-income energy efficiency program manager, Columbia Gas of Massachusetts; Patricia Ahern, CEO, Home Health Foundation; Margaret Marotta, superintendent, Haverhill Public Schools; Catalina Dongo, director of human resources, UniFirst Corporation; Nancy Stager, executive vice president Eastern Bank Foundation; and Linda Harvey, executive director, Harvey Girls Inc.
For more information, contact Jeanne Osborn at 978-788-6339.
NECC adapts to online admissions
HAVERHILL — As a result of the ongoing pandemic, Northern Essex Community College is offering additional ways for the public to stay in touch with the admissions team this spring and summer.
Virtual “Coffee with an Admission Counselor” events will take place on weekends to walk students through the enrollment process. Online information sessions will highlight academic programs, financial aid opportunities, transferring to NECC, Spanish speakers, athletics, American Sign Language and health professions. Three opportunities to attend Virtual Open House events will be offered and attendees will hear from faculty, current students and alumni.
For a complete list of admissions events, visit necc.mass.edu/apply/information-sessions-tours. Preregistration is encouraged.
General information sessions are Tuesday, May 19, at 1 p.m.; Wednesday, May 20, at 10 a.m. (athletic information session); Tuesday, May 26, at 4 p.m. (Spanish); and Wednesday, May 27, at 5 p.m. Several events in June are available as well.
Upcoming Coffee with a Counselor sessions are Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, June 7, at 10 a.m.
Virtual open houses are Wednesday, June 3, from 3 to 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, July 11, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.; and Thursday, Aug. 20, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
For more information, contact admissions@necc.mass.edu or call 978-556-3700.
Food pantry offers ongoing support
DERRY — The First Baptist Church Food Pantry is ready to help anyone in need of food during these challenging times.
The pantry, located at First Baptist Church, 4 Crystal Ave., #4, has stocked shelves and other items for people in need. For information, visit the pantry’s website at fbfoodpantry.org or call the office at 603-421-1897.
Asperger Works postpones fundraiser dinner
LAWRENCE — The Asperger Works Board of Directors has postponed this year's Dinner of Hope fundraising event to April 10, 2021.
If you already purchased your tickets, please let the organization know if you would like a refund or if you would like to donate your payment to the organization.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the organization is practicing social distancing. Therefore, the office remains temporarily closed.
For more information and updates to next year's event, visit online at aspergerworks.org.