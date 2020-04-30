HAVERHILL — Officials at Whittier Regional High School have cancelled this year's prom and in-person graduation ceremony and instead are inviting seniors to participate in virtual events.
But this year's graduates may still have opportunities to come together as a class as the school has tentatively planned to hold an in-person social for students, faculty and staff in the fall, as well as a traditional graduation ceremony in May 2021.
"The reality of our situation today is that the Class of 2020 is graduating under circumstances no other class has had to endure," said Whittier Superintendent Maureen Lynch. "Never before have we had to close schools in this way, offer remote learning or postpone much anticipated, once-in-a-lifetime events."
A senior awards ceremony video will be shared with students on Wednesday, May 20, at 6 p.m., during which departmental awards will be distributed. The school will share a graduation ceremony video with students and their families Thursday, May 28, at 6 p.m.
As part of their graduation, seniors will receive a “graduation box” to include their yearbook, cap and gown, and other important graduation documents, and will be picking up the boxes up during designated times at the school to promote social distancing.
Additional information and updates will be provided to students and school staff in the coming weeks, Lynch said.
Lawrence High graduation will be virtual
LAWRENCE — School Superintendent Cynthia Paris announced that this year's Lawrence High graduation will be virtual and take place Friday, June 5.
"As the first virtual graduation ceremony in school history, it will be as unique as the class it celebrates," Paris said in a letter to members of the graduating class. "Plans are ongoing, but I want you and your families to know that we are fully committed — with input from student government representatives — to honoring your incredible achievements and everything you have meant to Lawrence High School with a truly special commencement."
Paris told the students this is not the end of the high school journey they expected or deserved, and no one can replace the sporting events, concerts and shows, and dances and trips they should have enjoyed this spring.
"Everyone in LPS shares this profound sense of loss," Paris said. "We know, however, that charging through obstacles and finding new pathways are part of what defines a Lancer, so we are equally determined to support you in having the strongest finish possible under these remarkable circumstances."
Paris advised the students to contact their advisor or principal to ensure they have no outstanding graduation requirements.
She noted that updated information will be posted on the "Frequently Asked Questions'' page of the high school's website.
Brush dump/recycling center opens Monday
HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini announced the city will be operating its brush and leaf dump and recycling center at the Highway Department yard, 500 Primrose St., five and a half days a week beginning Monday at 8 a.m.
Under new rules, visiting the yard will be by appointment only and residents entering the yard must wear face coverings. Entry will be limited to 10 vehicles at a time and activities will be monitored.
To dump yard waste, residents must make appointments at haverhillrecycle.org.
Yard waste passes and appliance disposal fees must be purchased online as there will be no hand-to-hand transactions at the yard. No sales will be done from the highway office.
Appointments will be scheduled for weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. 1 p.m., brush will be accepted, along with single-stream recycling items including cardboard, metals, appliances, mercury products, batteries, tires, TVs and propane tanks.
All leaf bags must be emptied by residents. Brush cannot be longer than 4 feet, 6 inches in diameter.
For more information, visit online at haverhillrecycle.org. Anyone with questions should call 311 or the Solid Waste and Recycling Department at 978-420-3817.
Food and essential items drive Saturday
KINGSTON — The Kingston Veterans Club will hold a non-perishable food and essential item drive Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. at 36 Church St.
Volunteers will wear masks and gloves and obey the social distancing 6-foot rule. Donated food will be delivered to food pantries immediately following the drive.
This drive will help community members in need. All items must be factory sealed with a good expiration date.
Needed items include toilet paper, paper towels, proteins such as canned tuna and beans, canned spaghetti or ravioli, boxed pasta, coffee, tea, sugar and/or artificial sweeteners, and disposable diapers.
People in need can come by and pick up items on Saturday between 1 and 3 p.m.