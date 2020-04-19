LAWRENCE — Merrimack Valley Credit Union announced it is donating money and raising additional funds to help two groups that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic in different ways: those who work in health care on the front line and those in the restaurant industry.
Through its new Feed the Frontline program, the credit union is encouraging community members to donate what they can to purchase meals from local restaurants for the hardworking health care professionals at Lawrence General Hospital.
Merrimack Valley Credit Union will match donations, dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000, until fundraising concludes on April 30.
"With our new ‘Feed the Frontline’ program, we can provide community support to two groups of people who have been greatly impacted by the pandemic in very different ways; health care professionals who need nourishment and local restaurants who need continued business," said John Howard, president and CEO of the Merrimack Valley Credit Union.
Merrimack Valley Credit Union created a Go Fund Me page where members of the community can make donations through April 30. These donations will be pooled together, along with the organization’s funds, to purchase meals on multiple days from local restaurants for the dedicated staff at Lawrence General Hospital. Over the course of the program, the credit union will order from several restaurants that follow the food and delivery guidelines put in place by the hospital. For more information or to donate, visit mvcu.com.
Archdiocese of Boston introduces online giving to parishes
BOSTON — The Archdiocese of Boston has created an online payment mechanism that donors can use to make a gift directly to the parish of their choice.
This 90-day program offers support now by providing a way to make a daily commitment in addition to regular weekly donations. To donate, visit online at bostoncatholic.org and click on the "donate" button near the top of the page.
You can donate by making weekly payments, monthly payments or a one-time donation. This program is especially helpful for parishes that do not currently have the ability to accept online donations.
Parishioners who give online using the 90 Days Now – for Your Parish site should know that the funds they give will go directly into their parish’s savings account and will be promptly available for their parish’s needs.
U.S. Attorney urges health care sector to report fraud
As part of the comprehensive federal response to the COVID-19 outbreak, U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling is urging leaders of Massachusetts hospitals to report individuals and companies that may be engaged in wrongdoing related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a letter to the hospitals, Lelling encouraged health care facilities to report to federal authorities individuals and companies that may have acquired vital medical supplies in excess of what they would reasonably use, or for the purpose of charging exorbitant prices.
This includes 15 categories of health and medical supplies designated by the secretary of health and human services as scarce, thus triggering civil and criminal enforcement that Lelling's office will pursue. In addition, Lelling's office will investigate any other fraudulent conduct designed to benefit from the pandemic, such as false treatments, tests, and/or vaccinations for COVID-19.
Massachusetts residents who believe they are victims of fraud or other criminal activity related to the pandemic should contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office at USAMA.victimassistance@usdoj.gov or call 1-888-221-6023 and leave a message. You can also contact the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at IC3.gov.