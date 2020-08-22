HAVERHILL — Students and staff entering the J.G. Whittier Middle School building to start the new year will encounter freshly painted classrooms.
In addition to work done earlier this summer by the district's facilities department, a crew from the Essex County Pre-release and Re-entry Center, also known as The Farm, in Lawrence, has been onsite repainting the walls of eight classrooms that were in need of a freshening up.
"I had about 20 different areas that needed painting and facilities did about half earlier this summer," said Principal Tim Betty. "Families want to know what we're doing to prepare our building and since we had a significant number of classrooms that needed repainting, the Sheriff's Department stepping in to help out has been huge."
All of the rooms are being painted in a grayish color for consistency, he said.
Deputy Sean Gallagher, director of operations for the Essex County Pre-release and Re-entry Center in Lawrence said inmates chosen for this community service program are brought to work at sites across Essex County.
"A lot of them feel good about putting in a hard days work — whether it's painting a school, cleaning a cemetery and planting flags or cleaning along roads," he said. "They love to work and a lot of them tell me it feels good to be helping out. It also helps them later on when they become eligible for our work-release program, which is on hold during the pandemic."
Juan Muniz, 41, of Lawrence, was on the crew that painted Whittier's classrooms.
"It's a blessing to be able to come out and help the community, he said. "It makes the day go by faster and gives me a sense of accomplishment."