HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini will soon begin negotiations with Lynnfield's Procopio Companies to develop the long-vacant 4.8 acre parcel on the Bradford side of the Comeau Bridge, the City Council agreed Tuesday.
Negotiations can begin now that the council voted to declare the land surplus and name Procopio the “preferred developer” for the waterfront property.
Tuesday's vote was unanimous. Councilor Thomas Sullivan abstained from the vote due to a conflict of interest and was not present for the discussion related to the project.
Still, Fiorentini said, just because Procopio is the “preferred developer” doesn't mean the project is a done deal. Once negotiations are complete, the final proposal must return to the City Council for a vote, he said. Procopio would buy the city-owned site at 31-35 Railroad Ave. for $1 million.
Though councilors were simply voting to surplus the land, Fiorentini invited representatives from Util, the Boston-based firm hired to consult on the project, to discuss the merits of bringing Procopio in to develop the parcel.
Util and Fiorentini both said Procopio won raves from city stakeholders and members of the Ornsteen review committee because their proposal made the best use of the acreage, appealed to the greatest number of residents and did not need public grants or subsidies to fund the project.
That vote won't happen, Fiorentini promised, without the completion of a traffic study and consideration of infrastructure improvements — an idea that pleased many councilors, including Colin LePage and Timothy Jordan.
“There are issues and we'll deal with them,” Fiorentini said. “We're going to look at all the issues and benefits and do a cost-benefit analysis. I think it's a great project and we'll try to make it even better in our negotiations.”
Traffic mitigation for the complex that includes 290 units of market rate housing that caters to empty nesters and young professionals is a major concern for all councilors as they weigh the pros and cons of the new development.
Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua was quick to encourage developers to do their due diligence when it comes to all things traffic.
“This is going to be great for the city but the issue that has to be addressed is traffic,” he said. “Not everyone is going to take the train or not have a car. I like that it's market rate housing and that it takes advantage of the waterfront, but traffic is the critical issue that needs to be addressed before it goes anywhere. Don't underestimate the traffic issue.”
According to their proposal, the Procopio firm would build up to 290 upscale waterfront apartments; 10,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space; 33,000 square feet of public parks and playgrounds; and 42,000 linear square feet of paths and trails. A public waterfront park, public playground and amphitheater overlooking the Merrimack River, along with a public kayak launch and dock are also planned.
There would be onsite parking for residents and the public, according to the proposal. The location is also across from the Bradford train station and a short distance from the Haverhill station downtown just over the Comeau Bridge.
In a previous interview with The Eagle-Tribune, Fiorentini said the Procopio proposal appealed to him because it was the only one that included a retail component. As part of their plan, Procopio would require any businesses setting up shop at the complex — such as a dry cleaner or a florist, for example — to offer services to those tenants at the apartments. Fiorentini pointed to a similar Procopio project in Lynn that really wowed him, adding that “retail was a big selling point for us.”
Procopio Companies was one of three developers that submitted a proposal to the city to develop the land at 31-35 Railroad Ave. Bids for the site not accepted were submitted by NOAH, which proposed building 110 to 130 market rate and workforce apartments; and Princeton Properties, which proposed 144 market-rate apartments.