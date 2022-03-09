HAVERHILL — The city is on the verge of changing its form of government from all at-large representation to a combination of at-large and district representation for the City Council and School Committee.
When it met Tuesday night, the City Council voted 8-0 (Councilor Shaun Toohey absent) to ask the state for permission to amend the city’s charter to change its decades-old form of representation.
If the city’s request is approved by the Legislature and the governor, the council would also increase in size from the current nine members to 11 members and the School Committee would increase in size from seven to 11 members.
City Solicitor William Cox said this special act would immediately go into effect once approved. However, no changes in representation could be made until the November 2023 municipal elections.
He said people who are currently elected will continue to serve and the three re-elected School Committee members can continue to occupy their at-large seats and continue to serve their four-year terms.
“If they choose to continue to serve, the members serving four-year terms would not be on the November 2023 ballot,” he said.
Haverhill voters last November approved two, non-binding ballot questions asking if they wanted the city to change its form of representation.
Question 1, which passed 5,548 to 2,999, asked voters for their opinion on increasing the size of the City Council with four elected at-large and seven district councilors. They would continue serving two-year terms.
Question 2, which passed 5,410 to 2,996, asked voters for their opinion on increasing the size of the School Committee with five elected by district and three at-large.
Cox said that on the advice of an advisory committee, the city will now ask for an 11-member School Committee composed of three at-large members — if there are any vacancies— and seven ward members plus the mayor as chair. Members would serve two years instead of four.
Noemi Custodia-Lora of Haverhill, a member of the Haverhill Latino Coalition and vice president of Northern Essex Community College’s Lawrence campus, thanked the council for a vote she called “historic.”
“We’re going to have members from all the different areas of the city to be represented,” she said.
Following the vote, Mayor James Fiorentini told The Eagle-Tribune that a change in representation will help make the City Council and School Committee more representative of Haverhill’s diverse population and will make its elected bodies look more like the city itself.
“Ward representation, something I have long supported, will also make it easier for our constituents to obtain better constituent services,” he said. “A constituent today often does not know who to call on the City Council. With one local representative, that one representative has the opportunity to be in better touch with their constituents. It is thrilling to see this go forward tonight.”